Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign: Laura Loomer slams MTG; 'deliberately trying to screw Trump over'

Laura Loomer, a staunch Donald Trump ally, has reacted harshly to the news of Marjorie Taylor Greene announcing plans to resign from her Congress position. Laura Loomer has butted heads with Marjorie Taylor Greene in the past, and she slammed the Republican even as the latter announced plans to resign from Congress.(X/@dcopechatter, X/@LauraLoomer)

Greene, the Republican lawmaker from Georgia, has long been a MAGA supporter but recently fell out with the President over the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. While Trump initially pushed against its release, MTG was among the few Republicans who championed the cause in the House. When their relationship nosedived, Trump even called her a ‘traitor’ and withdrew his endorsement. Greene was called ‘wacky’ and a ‘ranting lunatic’ by the president as well.

Loomer, who's often butted heads with Greene, had jumped onto that opportunity, even ‘lending’ Trump her nickname for the lawmaker – Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene. Now that the 51-year-old is planning to resign, Loomer has not shown any signs of easing up.

Laura Loomer tears into MTG's resignation plans

Loomer, on X, began by saying “MTG @mtgreenee just said she’s resigning from Congress on January 5, 2026.”

She then made it sound as if the move was ‘deliberate’ and intended to harm Trump's presidency. “So shes deliberately trying to make it so that Republicans are down a vote to screw Trump over ahead of 2026,” Loomer said.

If MTG goes through with her resignation, there will be a special election to fill the Georgia seat. The writ of election election will be issued by Georgia's governor and voting will take place within 30 to 60 days of this issuance. The exact date too will be set by the Governor. Trump, in his rant against MTG, had already indicated that people in her constituency wanted her ‘primaried’ or defeated in primaries. The elections were anyway supposed to take place in November 2026, as part of the US midterm elections.

Loomer, meanwhile, continued, “She will probably get a deal with CNN or MSDNC to shit talk Trump all day throughout the midterms. She wants the Democrats to win. How much was she paid? That’s what I want to know.”

Greene, notably, had said that threats against her increased since her falling out with Trump and even accused the president of fostering an environment where there'd be death threats against her. She had also said her family members were getting pizzas they hadn't asked for – which is known as pizza doxxing, and that her construction company office had got a bomb threat.