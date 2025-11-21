Monica Lewinsky slams Epstein file release time amid Bill Clinton, 'Trump Bubba' row: ‘Starr report was online in…'

Monica Lewinsky, who had an affair with Bill Clinton when he was President, has spoken out about the time it'll take to release the Epstein files. President Donald Trump, yesterday, signed the Bill which mandates that the Department of Justice make all files related to the convicted sex offender public. Monica Lewinsky shared a snap of an article on the Epstein file release.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

This gives Attorney General Pam Bondi 30 days to release the files. The Bill was passed in the House and Senate after emails of Epstein's conversations sparked a row over ‘Trump blowing Bubba’. The mail was from Epstein's brother Mark, and many thought Bubba might refer to Bill Clinton's nickname. Mark, however, clarified it was a private individual and not the former president.

This did not stop the internet from coming up with the viral ‘Donica Lewinsky’ phrase to draw parallels between the president and Monica Lewinsky. Trump, meanwhile, asked the DOJ and FBI to investigate Epstein's links to Clinton and others, to which they agreed.

Amid all this, Lewinsky herself decided to take shots at the Trump administration over the time it would take to release the Epstein files.

What did Monica Lewinsky say?

Lewinsky shared a snap of a Reuters article on the Epstein file release. The headline reads “Justice Department will release Epstein files within 30 days, Bondi says.”

Next to Bondi's face, Lewinsky put up a text bubble, where she wrote – “somehow when congress voted to release the starr report, it was online within 48 hours…if not less,” she wrote. The image, initially posted to Lewinsky's Instagram Stories, was also shared on X.

Starr report was the federal government report by Independent Counsel Ken Starr about his investigation of Clinton. In the report, he asserted that Clinton had lied under oath when he was in a sworn deposition in January 1998. At this time, Clinton was a ‘defendant in a sexual harassment lawsuit’.