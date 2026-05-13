Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff Nanos didn't want to pursue new leads? Shock claim amid FBI row; Savannah makes big move

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is under fire again as the search for Nancy Guthrie continues. A report from Stephanie Murray of AZCentral claimed that Nanos had scolded a Pima County official for sharing information with the FBI because it led to new leads which his department had to pursue in the Guthrie case. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is under fire after a report alleged he scolded an official for giving information to the FBI because it caused more leads for his department to track down in the Nancy Guthrie case. (REUTERS)

This comes even as FBI Director Kash Patel spoke out about Nanos and his department, saying that the bureau had offered to pull out all stops to find Guthrie at the start of the case, but Nanos had refused. The sheriff had already faced flak over sending the DNA evidence in the Guthrie case to the private lab in Florida rather than the FBI lab in Quantico.

Notably, the Pima County Sheriff's Department is lead on the case and the FBI is acting in an assistive capacity. Guthrie was reported missing by her family on February 1. Authorities believe the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before.

Also Read | Savannah Guthrie remembers missing mom Nancy in emotional Mother’s Day tribute, ‘We will never stop looking for you’

Meanwhile, the Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to the latest allegations against Nanos. Michael Ruiz of Fox News reported them say “I’ve been advised that there is no additional information to provide.”