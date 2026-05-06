Nancy Guthrie update: FBI pulled out all stops to find Savannah's mom, Sheriff Nanos refused; Kash Patel shares details

Nancy Guthrie remains to be found after her family reported her missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. Now, months later, FBI director Kash Patel has revealed that the FBI had measures in place to ensure the DNA evidence was tested as fast as possible to help with the case. FBI Director Kash Patel revealed how the bureau was ready to help in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case. (AP)

Notably, reports from when Guthrie was taken indicated that the Pima County Sheriff's Department had opted to send the evidence to a private Florida lab instead of handing it over to the FBI first. While they have the right to test the evidence using their own facilities, since they're the lead on the case, many expected Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos to turn over the evidence, given that the FBI has more resources at hand.

Now, Patel's comments on the case while on Sean Hannity's podcast, has sparked major backlash against Nanos, who was already facing the heat over this case.

What Kash Patel said about Nancy Guthrie case Patel said that the FBI had a plane on standby ready to take the DNA evidence from the Nancy Guthrie crime scene to Quantico for analysis. However, Nanos had gone with the Florida lab.

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“The FBI had an airplane ready to take DNA from the Nancy Guthrie crime scene to Quantico early on, but the sheriff instead decided to send the DNA to a private lab in Florida. I didn't know about the airplane on standby, but Kash Patel said it on Sean Hannity's podcast today,” NewsNation's Brian Entin wrote on X, while sharing the news. The reporter has been covering the Guthrie case right from the start and is on-ground in Tucson to that end.