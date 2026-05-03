Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff makes fresh statement as tips reach 3,000, new ‘masked man’ video emerges

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of TODAY Show co-host Savannah Guthrie, has disappeared without a trace. As the weeks have turned into months, the fate remains uncertain. Rewards have been offered, and unsettling door camera images have been made public, yet no suspect has been identified, and the clues available to the public have been minimal. Nancy Guthrie update: Pima County Sheriff highlights a focus on DNA evidence and genetic genealogy, which may help identify suspects as the search continues amid few leads and public interest. (REUTERS)

However, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has recently commented on the case, disclosing the focus of the probe during an interview with Andrew Capasso of KVOA in Tucson.

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Here's what new did the sheriff say According to KVOA-TV, the influx of tips regarding the case has slowed down, yet they continue to arrive.

The anchor disclosed during the broadcast that a masked man, captured on video while “stealing plants” near Guthrie's residence, is not connected to the Guthrie disappearance.

Capasso mentioned that Nanos informed him that the majority of the work in the case remains ongoing in “DNA labs across the country," stating that DNA has been a primary focus of this probe since its inception.