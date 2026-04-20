Nancy Guthrie case: Person detained in Tucson? New claim sparks buzz; Sheriff Chris Nanos responds

New information is being reported in the ongoing Nancy Guthrie case after claims surfaced that an individual was detained in connection with the investigation. According to Nancy Grace's report on Crime Stories, citing unverified reports, a suspect was allegedly apprehended overnight on April 16 for questioning. Recent reports in the Nancy Guthrie case suggest a suspect was detained, raising hopes for a breakthrough. Yet, Sheriff Nanos denied any new arrests (Getty Images via AFP)

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Unverified claims trigger online speculation The report, which quickly gained traction on social media, framed the development as a potential “breakthrough” in the case, raising questions about whether investigators are closing in on key suspects.

Investigative reporter Dave Mack of Crime Stories cited Hoda Kotb's interruption of an Anne Hathaway interview that Savannah was ready to do on Today as proof that Savannah was called away to obtain new information.

On her podcast, Nancy questions Mack about the area (South of Tucson) in which the person was allegedly detained on Thursday. She said, “Isn't that the same general area where someone was detained several weeks ago, nearly at the get-go, and everyone was happy that maybe the case had been resolved?”

Mack speculates that it is a recurrence of the identical situation that occurred a few weeks prior, when a suspect was detained and subsequently released. He said, “It appears that we are right back in the same general area as we had been before.”

He further alleged, “There is a possible suspect. There is possibly new information. But Pima County is not providing us with a lot of information.”

He further refers to the new DNA information that has emerged in the case, which would be of help. “We will have to wait and see what happens next.”

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Pima County Sheriff denies any detainment on Thursday According to a report by NewsNation, Sheriff Chris Nanos has denied the rumors of any new arrest in the case. Michael Ruiz, an investigative reporter for Fox News Digital, revealed on X on Friday that Nanos responded to the chatter with a single word, "Nope."

Publicly available details about the Nancy Guthrie case remain limited, with investigators maintaining a low profile regarding key developments.

However, in an attempt to locate Nancy's kidnapper, the FBI was using cutting-edge technology to analyze DNA retrieved from the residence, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

An FBI representative also told ABC News that the agency had just received a hair sample that was taken in February.