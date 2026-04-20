Jennifer also addressed the idea that Tommaso is the “Porch Guy” – the masked man who was seen in doorbell camera footage from Nancy’s front porch.

"Tommaso looks the part. I swear to goodness, I think that that is a big reason why people just want to blame Tommaso," Jennifer said. "Some people might think he looks really handsome, like his wife, Annie. And some people might think he looks ominous. He has an ominous look about him."

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer explained in a video on X that Tommaso is from Italy but has been in the United States for more than 20 years. He married Annie in 2008. Tommaso teaches sixth-grade biology and is in a band in Tucson called Early Black.

A retired FBI agent has weighed in on Nancy Guthrie’s son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni , as Savannah Guthrie’s mother remains missing. Tommaso is the husband of Nancy’s other daughter, Annie Guthrie.

"It's so absurd to me. But nevertheless, people want to say that that's a fact—that he's Porch Guy," she said. "There is no physical corroboration when you look at porch guy's face that we can see, when you look at porch guy's mannerisms, when you look at how he walks compared to Tommaso. There's nothing there to compare."

"People want to say that he is involved because—and literally this is all they have—because he was the last to see Nancy," Jennifer added. "Well, let's be clear. He was not the last to see Nancy...No, porch guy, minimally, and others were the last to see Nancy alive."

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"Why would Tommaso Cioni, who was her caretaker, who saw her often, all of the time—they had these Sunday dinners together—why? There's just nothing for them to gain,” she added.

Nancy Guthrie’s family cleared of any suspicion Tommaso was the last person to see Nancy before she disappeared. He last saw Nancy around 9:45 pm on January 31, after she had dinner with him and Annie.

The next day, Nancy was reported missing when she failed to arrive at a friend’s house to watch Sunday church. No suspect has been named in her disappearance yet.

Authorities have cleared Nancy Guthrie’s family of any suspicion in the search for the missing 84-year-old woman. This meant that ‘Today’ show host Savannah, and her siblings Annie and Camron, as well as Tommaso, were cleared of any wrongdoing in connection to the case.