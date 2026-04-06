Savannah Guthrie delivers emotional Easter message amid search for mom Nancy, ‘Cruel injury of not knowing…’ | Video

“Recently, though, in my own season of trial, I have wondered, I have questioned whether Jesus really ever experienced this particular wound that I feel," she said. “This grievous and uniquely cruel injury of not knowing, of uncertainty and confusion and answers withheld.”

Savannah opened up about Christians' belief in Jesus' resurrection and how humans still have moments of "deep disappointment with God" and "the feeling of utter abandonment."

“I see a bright vision of the day when heaven and Earth pass away because they are one, on Earth as it is in heaven," Savannah said in the closing of her Easter message for Good Shepherd New York church. "When we celebrate today, this is what we celebrate, and I celebrate, too. I still believe. And so I say with conviction, 'Happy Easter.'”

‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie delivered an emotional Easter video message at a New York church service Sunday, March 5. Savannah opened up about her struggle with her faith as the search for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie , continues.

“In those darkest moments," she added, "I have thought bitterly, and perhaps irreverently, that I have stumbled upon a feeling that Jesus did not know."

Savannah said it not not wrong to "challenge our God with questions," and through it comes "a portal of revelation, the imparting of truth and wisdom."

She went on to say that a comfort for believers is "that our God has felt those feelings from a perspective of humanity."

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"Perhaps this is too dark a message to share on Easter morning, but I have long believed that we miss out on fully celebrating resurrection if we do not acknowledge the feelings of loss, pain and, yes, death," Savannah said. "It is the darkness that makes this morning’s light so magnificent, so blindingly beautiful."

"So I close my eyes this morning and I feel the sunshine," she added.

Savannah spoke just a day before she is slated to return to the ‘Today’ show.

Nancy was last seen just before 10 pm on January 31 after having dinner with her daughter Annie, and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. No suspect has been named in her disappearance yet.