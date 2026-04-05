Nancy Guthrie case: Sheriff Chris Nanos faces fresh allegations, carried loaded, undeclared gun through TSA checkpoint
Allegations against Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who is investigating the Nancy Guthrie case, have surfaced as Savannah Guthrie’s mother remains missing.
Allegations against Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who is investigating the Nancy Guthrie case, have surfaced as Savannah Guthrie’s mother remains missing after being abducted from her Tucson home. According to Fox News Digital, Nanos allegedly carried a loaded, undeclared handgun through a TSA checkpoint at Tucson International Airport in November 2024, an incident report showed.
Fox News Digital reported that it obtained an incident report from November 6, 2024, at Tucson International Airport's B Concourse, which revealed that a TSA X-ray technician allegedly spotted a loaded handgun inside the sheriff's carry-on bag and alerted an officer. Airport police then found five rounds in the gun's magazine and one in the chamber.
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The firearm was reportedly undeclared when Nanos went through the checkpoint. This is a violation of TSA regulations for ordinary passengers.
Nanos was not criminally charged, but was required to secure the weapon before continuing his journey. He missed his original flight and later boarded a different flight after returning the gun to his vehicle.
Chris Nanos speaks up about the Nancy Guthrie case
Nanos recently said that the Guthrie case is "not even close" to a cold case. "We have some DNA that we think is still workable,” he said during a 45-minute sit-down interview with longtime Tucson host Bill Buckmaster and Arizona Daily Star columnist Tim Steller on KVOI AM 1030's Bill Buckmaster Show.
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Talking about the investigation, Nanos said that the Sheriff's Department is still working with the FBI, labs around the country and forensics examiners on "thousands (of hours) of video footage we still have to sort through.”
“The case will get us there. We let the evidence show us the way, and that’s what we base everything on," Nanos said. "Right now, everything is speculative. We don’t have anything in front of us that says 'this is who did this, and this is why'.”
Nanos previously also said that the investigation is “growing.” “In terms of leads and working and getting out there, I’d say that’s growing, yeah,” the sheriff said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More