Nancy Guthrie update: New ‘mask and hood’ theory emerges amid disappearance case; ‘This is somebody…’

The inquiry into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie is approaching 80 days, and as the FBI embarks on a significant new stage in the investigation, no suspect has been identified so far. The FBI's investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, now nearing 80 days, has not identified a suspect. (Getty Images via AFP)

Former FBI Special Agent Jennifer Coffindaffer proposed a new theory in her latest assessment of the case. She questioned the notion of a random predator, asserting that the suspect was someone Nancy "could identify" and who "was familiar with" the Guthrie family.

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‘This is somebody familiar,' says Coffindaffer Speaking on her YouTube channel, Coffindaffer said, “These are going to be more, or these are going to be my opinions based on everything I know on the case of someone she knew. I do agree that this is somebody familiar. This is somebody that is and was familiar with Nancy Guthrie and the Guthrie family. I don't know how close an association that is going to end up being. Um, but I firmly believe that."

The person suspected of the crime, as per former FBI Special Agent, took significant measures to maintain anonymity.

Coffindaffer further suggested that the abductor probably donned a mask and covered Guthrie’s head with a hood right away to guarantee that she would be unable to recognize the perpetrator, the vehicle, or the route taken.

“I think that if they were going to be seen anyway and she was going to know them, they wouldn’t have masked up like this in the middle of the night. I don’t think they removed their masks. I truly believe they grabbed her,” she stated.

“I think that they masked her or otherwise put a hood over her face. There was a lot in that backpack, everyone. And that backpack, you know, shows us that he brought things that he intended to use. And I believe in part that was something to put over her so she wouldn't see the car or the destination they were taking her to,” Coffindaffer added.

FBI footage and forensic researcher's claim Earlier, the FBI has made public surveillance footage that depicts a masked person seemingly tampering with a camera located at the front door of Guthrie's residence. Authorities are also analyzing forensic evidence collected from the site, yet they have not disclosed any leads to the public.

Dr. Gary Brucato, a forensic researcher, informed NewsNation that the situation implies the person responsible may have had some acquaintance with the victim. ""(The person) who did this probably has some passing relationship, at least, with this victim," he said, noting that the person might have spent time within the home.

He also said that the suspect may have had prior interactions with law enforcement. "The probability is very high that the person has had a long history of either inappropriate behaviour that people would remember or criminal behaviour," he said.