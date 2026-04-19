Nancy Guthrie update: Genetic Genealogist offers stunning insight as FBI analyzes DNA evidence, ‘it is impossible to…’

Nancy Guthrie, Today, co-anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother, remains missing following her abduction on February 1 in Tucson, Arizona. As the case continue to take new twists and turns, a genetic genealogist provided new information regarding the timeline of the DNA analysis. Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1, with investigators suspecting abduction. (via REUTERS)

On April 16, people monitoring the case of the 84-year-old were informed that the FBI had obtained DNA evidence from Nancy's residence. The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) had originally forwarded the evidence, which consisted of a hair sample, to a private laboratory located in Florida.

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Genetic genealogist offers interesting details In an interview with NewsNation that was posted on YouTube on April 19, genetic genealogist CeCe Moore discussed the DNA evidence and the potential duration for the FBI to obtain results.

She said that she presumes the sample is a rootless hair, as it was not feasible to extract viable DNA from such samples until recently. However, the FBI is employing advanced technology in an effort to identify Nancy's abductor.

“I am imagining that the FBI is first looking at that to determine whether it could be consistent with Nancy’s hair, or any of the family members, or known individuals who had been in that house,” Moore stated during the interview. “If not, I am assuming that they will forward that on to Astraya Forensics, and the processing will begin at that point.”

“It can take months. In my experience with them, I’ve already helped law enforcement solve six cases using rootless hair alone. And so, I know it can be done. My guess is that because this is not a cold case yet, and most of the cases are where we’re using rootless hair, that they will push this to the top of the priority list and get it done more quickly," she continued.

“But it is impossible to predict just how long because sometimes the first one or two tries are not successful. I’ve seen cases where they had to try three different times before they were able to extract that snip profile.”

Nancy Guthrie missing case Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 after she did not show up for a church service. Family members, who went to check on her, discovered that she was not at home. Investigators suspect that she may have been abducted during the early hours of that day. Authorities said that her pacemaker lost connection with her phone at approximately 02:30, implying that the device had moved out of range.

Even after more than two months later, no suspects have been identified.

The FBI has released surveillance footage depicting a masked individual seemingly tampering with a camera at Guthrie’s front door. Officials are also analyzing forensic evidence from the property, but have not publicly disclosed any leads.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information that leads to Guthrie’s recovery or the arrest and conviction of those responsible.