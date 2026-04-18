Nancy Guthrie update: Tommaso Cioni, Annie send stern message amid DNA news; Savannah reacts

Nancy Guthrie case update: Its been over three months that ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother, Nancy, was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona. While Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said that no family member is a suspect in the kidnapping, the focus has been on her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni and other daughter Annie. This week, the two have made a big statement - not in an interview or a press conference, but by putting up a sign outside their home. A photograph of Nancy Guthrie is displayed on a banner in front of the KVOA television station (Getty Images via AFP)

Tommaso Cioni, Annie Guthrie's big move As per local media reports, a ‘no trespassing’ sign has been placed on their front lawn, warning that violators will be prosecuted. The move comes after increased attention in the neighborhood, including activity from YouTubers and ongoing public interest in the case.

The timing of the sign remains unclear, but it surfaced shortly after complaints at a homeowners’ association meeting about a YouTuber allegedly ‘harassing residents’.

Read More: Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff Nanos breaks silence over ‘bombshell’ new arrest report

New DNA evidence Meanwhile, investigators are continuing to analyze potential evidence linked to the case. Sources told ABC News that the FBI recently received DNA recovered months ago from Nancy’s Tucson home and is now conducting further testing using advanced technology.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed ongoing efforts in coordination with federal authorities.

“PCSD has worked with the FBI since the beginning of the Guthrie investigation. This is not new information. The private lab we utilize in Florida continues to share information with the FBI lab & other partner labs across the country. DNA analysis remains ongoing.”

Officials hope the testing could help identify the person or persons responsible for the abduction, which occurred on February 1.

Read More: 'Nancy has been located': Sheriff's department faces backlash after 'misleading post' causes confusion

Savannah Guthrie reacts quietly Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie has largely remained private as the investigation unfolds, but she recently showed support for family on social media. After co-host Hoda Kotb shared a birthday tribute to her own mother- “Happy Birthday Mom” -Savannah reacted by liking the post, drawing attention from followers.

Fans also filled the comments with messages of support, including one that read: “Happy Birthday to your Mom! Wishing her many more years of love, peace, good health and happiness!”

New confusion The appearance of the warning sign outside Annie's home sparked questions online, with some noting that most media activity has been centered around Nancy’s own home, located roughly 10 miles away.

“I haven’t seen or heard anyone even going to Annie & Tomasso property. Why the sign ? So strange,” one person commented.

“No one has ever trespassed on their property,” another added.

Earlier in the investigation, law enforcement had already placed similar restrictions around Nancy’s residence.

“[The department will] maintain a presence at Nancy Guthrie’s residence for security purposes going forward,” a spokesperson said. “Members of the media and the public are reminded that all traffic laws and private property laws must be followed. No trespassing is allowed on Nancy Guthrie’s property.”