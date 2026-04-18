'Nancy has been located': Sheriff's department faces backlash after 'misleading post' causes confusion in Guthrie search

Because of this, many people misunderstood the post and the backlash was quick and strong.

It became even more unclear because the image used had a big "LOCATED" stamp across it which makes it hard to tell who it was at first.

The post was actually about Nancy Radakovich, an 82-year-old woman who looks very similar to Guthrie. The confusion happened because the post did not include her last name.

People who were following the search for Nancy Guthrie, the mother of “Today” show co-host Savannah Guthrie thought she had finally been found. But that was not the case.

Late Thursday, the department posted a short update that said: "Update: Nancy has been located."

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is already facing questions over how it is handling the kidnapping case of Nancy Guthrie . Now, it is getting more criticism after a social media post confused many people and made them think the 84-year-old had been found.

Public reaction The post flooded social media with angry and stunned responses from people who felt the sheriff's department had been careless at best and deliberately misleading at worst.

"I LITERALLY THOUGHT THIS WAS NANCY GUTHRIE. THE WAY MY HEART JUST DROPPED!" one user wrote on X.

Another was blunt in their frustration: "You knew what you were doing with that title. What the h*ll!"

Many took aim at the department's overall competence. "I'm beginning to think Pima County Sheriff's Department is actually a satirical organization. It's the only explanation for this post. Do you guys require a civil service exam or are you a take what we can get department," one user wrote.

Others were equally scathing. "What an embarrassing police department to do that. Nice that they found her though, but wow," another person commented.

One user went further and said, "THE F*CK?!?! NOW CLICK BAIT? The sheriff need a new hair styling and needed the monetary payoff? From the sheriff to the media team, all need removal. Pima County you deserve better than these morons. What a fucking disaster PIMA County is."

"Could've used her whole name. Glad she is found but this seems deliberate," one commenter noted.

While another wrote, "I swear to God this twitter account is ran by Mr. Magoo."

A department already under pressure The social media mistake comes at a very sensitive time for the Pima County Sheriff's Department, which has been under close watch since Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona on February 1. The 84-year-old has now been missing for more than 11 weeks and investigators have not found a suspect yet.

The department shared a statement on April 16 saying it has been working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation from the start of the case. "PCSD has worked with the FBI since the beginning of the Guthrie investigation. This is not new information," the department wrote on X. "The private lab we utilize in Florida continues to share information with the FBI lab & other partner labs across the country. DNA analysis remains ongoing."

Also read: Nancy Guthrie update: FBI probes new DNA evidence as Savannah's mid-show 'Today' exit sparks buzz

Where the investigation stands DNA evidence from Nancy Guthrie’s home, including hair samples has been sent to the FBI for advanced testing, sources told Fox News.

Journalist Brian Entin wrote on X: "Some DNA evidence from Nancy Guthrie's home has been sent to the FBI's lab for advanced analysis. I am told the evidence includes hairs found in Guthrie's home. This comes after evidence has already been tested through a Florida lab the Pima County Sheriff's Office uses."

Earlier, a DNA sample checked in the FBI’s CODIS database found no match. Another mixed and incomplete DNA sample is too weak to form a full profile.

Other evidence has been ruled out. Blood on Guthrie’s porch was hers and a glove found nearby did not match any known criminals or other DNA from the home.

Investigators and the Guthrie family have repeatedly called on the public for help. Guthrie family has offered the reward of $1 million for their mother's safe recovery.