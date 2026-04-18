Nancy Guthrie update: PCSD clarifies FBI role in ongoing DNA analysis; 'not new information'

“PCSD has worked with the FBI since the beginning of the Guthrie investigation. This is not new information. The private lab we utilize in Florida continues to share information with the FBI lab & other partner labs across the country. DNA analysis remains ongoing.”

More than 11 weeks after 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie, Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Tucson, Arizona home, investigators have sent DNA evidence, including hair samples to the FBI for more advanced testing, as the search for answers continues.

The statement came after reporting by NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin, who wrote on X that some DNA evidence, including hairs recovered from Guthrie ’s home, had been sent to the FBI for advanced testing. He noted that the evidence had first been examined at a Florida lab used by the county.

DNA sent to FBI for advanced analysis Sources told Fox News Digital that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has received DNA evidence collected from Nancy Guthrie’s home, including results from a hair sample. Another source confirmed that investigators gathered DNA from the house and shared it with the FBI for further testing.

Earlier in the case, the sheriff’s department also sent a DNA sample to the FBI to check in its CODIS database, which is a national system of criminal DNA profiles. That test did not find any match and officials later ruled out any connection.

There is also another DNA sample that is mixed and incomplete which means it is too weak to create a proper profile for CODIS. Experts believe this sample may include DNA from three or more people.

According to Fox News, CeCe Moore from Parabon Nanolabs explained that, "I would assume it would be Nancy plus two or more unknowns."

She also said that the hair sample is likely separate from the mixed DNA sample. "Not after it is cleaned for contamination," she said. "They have that process in good shape, but it can take some time."

Authorities have also said that at least one of the DNA samples in the mix belongs to a male.

Also Read: ‘Major’ Nancy Guthrie update to be revealed today? ‘The Midwest Pundit’ sparks buzz with big claim, ‘I am shook’

Other evidence examined Some of the DNA evidence has already been tested and ruled out. Blood found on the front porch was confirmed to belong to Nancy Guthrie herself.

Investigators also tested a glove found about two miles from her home. It looked similar to one worn by a masked person seen on her doorbell camera. However, the glove did not match any known criminals in the FBI’s CODIS database and did not match any other DNA from the house.

Chris Nanos, the Pima County Sheriff has said that the DNA found so far has not helped identify a suspect in the kidnapping.

So far, there is no development in the case as investigation goes on.