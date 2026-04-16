Nancy Guthrie case: Why Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni are back in focus as police increase patrols in neighborhood

Police presence has increased in the neighborhood of Annie Guthrie, as the search for her missing mother Nancy Guthrie entered its 11th week, The News International reported. The increased police presence is due to complaints of harassment by streamers and citizen journalists. An aerial view shows the home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, on Friday, March 6, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble) (AP)

Police have recently increased patrols in Nancy’s neighborhood, as well as the area where Annie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, live. Annie and Tommaso’s house is just a short drive away from Nancy’s.

Residents in Nancy Guthrie's Catalina Foothills neighborhood have complained about vloggers and citizen journalists trespassing, with some residents claiming they felt harassed, USA Today reported.

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"The sheriff recently told residents in the Guthrie neighborhood during a meeting that there have been increased patrols in the area in response to complaints about streamers and citizen journalists possibly trespassing," the sheriff's department told the outlet.

The department even attended a recent homeowners' association meeting to address these complaints, KVOA reported. The outlet reported on Monday, April 13, that a YouTuber had been "harassing" neighbors of the Guthrie family.

Can content producers face legal consequences? Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer previously responded to theories about Nancy’s case being circulated on social media, subtly warning true crime content creators and YouTube detectives that they could face legal repercussions for accusing people on social media. Armchair detectives pointed the finger at Tommaso, with journalist Ashleigh Banfield previously claiming he may be a “prime suspect” in the case.

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However, authorities later cleared Nancy Guthrie’s family of any suspicion in the search for the missing 84-year-old woman. This meant that ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie, and her siblings Annie and Camron, as well as Tommaso, were cleared of any wrongdoing in connection to the case.

Coffindaffer has pushed back against dangerous theories amid the probe. Authorities believe Nancy was abducted from her Tucson home, but have not named any suspects.