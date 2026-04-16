‘Major’ Nancy Guthrie update to be revealed today? ‘The Midwest Pundit’ sparks buzz with big claim, ‘I am shook’

Crimewives Club, an X account that shares investigation updates, shared a screenshot of The Midwest Pundit’s post, writing, “For those of you that are believers of The Midwest Pundit. With this plus the weird TODAY show thing happening this morning I am SHOOK”.

A “major” update on the Nancy Guthrie case will be revealed at 9 pm ET on Wednesday, April 15, media personality The Midwest Pundit claimed on X.

While some in the comment section said The Midwest Pundit is a reliable source for information, others questioned his credibility. There has been no official announcement by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department or Sheriff Chris Nanos about a major update that could be revealed.

No suspect identified A major update on the case would be the identification of a suspect. Nancy’s whereabouts are also unknown, even though her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, acknowledged that her mother may already be “gone.” However, she also stressed in a video that she and her relatives “still believe in a miracle” and “still believe that she can come home.”

Read More | Savannah Guthrie delivers emotional Easter message amid search for mom Nancy, ‘Cruel injury of not knowing…’ | Video

“She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our Daddy,” Savannah said. “And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it. But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home.”

While there has been no update on Nancy’s whereabouts, a couple of new notes sent to TMZ by a person who claimed they were not the kidnapper provided contradictory statements – once claiming she is dead, and at another instance claiming she was seen alive in Mexico.

Read More | What makes Nancy Guthrie's disappearance unusual? Explaining how the case differs from other missing person cases

Sheriff Nanos previously said that the Sheriff's Department is still working with the FBI, labs around the country and forensics examiners on "thousands (of hours) of video footage we still have to sort through.”