Nancy Guthrie in Mexico? Chilling notes offer new details, ‘I saw her alive with them…’

A couple of new notes about Nancy Guthrie were sent to TMZ by a person who claimed that they saw her in Mexico. The first note was received on Monday morning, April 6, the same day Savannah Guthrie returned to the ‘Today’ show. TUCSON, ARIZONA - MARCH 01: A photograph of Nancy Guthrie is displayed on a banner in front of the KVOA television station on March 01, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

The person “has been offering to rat out the kidnappers” for about two months now, TMZ reported. They said that their demand for 1 bitcoin to "deliver them on a silver platter" still stands.

What do the letters say? The person sent a second letter saying, "I Saw her alive with them in the state of Sonora Mexico."

Sonora, a large Mexican state, borders Arizona and parts of New Mexico.

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In the first note, however, the sender said of Nancy that "she is dead."

TMZ said that they sent the note to the FBI, but feds are not convinced that it is legit. There has notably been no deposit into the related bitcoin address, which is the account they created back in February.

The first letter said, per the outlet, “It's unbelievable that millions have been wasted and yet here I am willing to deliver them on a silver platter since the 11th of february for a bitcoin but I am disregarded as a scam ... they are free and the case is frozen but the ego's remain hot when it comes to me. Arrogance at it's finest."

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The person said that they will give up the info for half a bitcoin, and when there is a public arrest, the other half gets transferred to their bitcoin wallet. They also stressed that they have been out of the United States for over five years, and have nothing to do with the "horrific crime."

The person insisted in the second letter that they are not motivated by greed. "I just want whats fair and to live peacefully with enough to start my life again quietly with out having to join a witness protection program,” they wrote.