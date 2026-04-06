Why did Savannah Guthrie wear yellow for her ‘Today’ return? Surprising Nancy Guthrie connection revealed

It has been more than two months since Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared from her home in Arizona. As the investigation continues with no major breakthrough, Savannah returned to her role on the Today show on Monday, April 6 marking her first appearance since February 1 kidnapping. Savannah Guthrie returns to Today in yellow as search for her mother continues. (X/@TheCalvinCooli1)

Why she wore the ‘yellow' dress? Although she did not directly speak about Nancy Guthrie on air, Savannah wore a yellow dress during the broadcast. Yellow has become a symbol of hope in the search for Nancy, with friends, family and supporters leaving yellow flowers near her home. Members of the Today team have also shown support by wearing yellow ribbon pins.

Former co-host Hoda Kotb had explained the gesture on her February 18 episode, saying, “We got a suggestion from one of our viewers, and we’re doing the same here. We have yellow roses around Studio 1A and we’re all wearing ribbons as we send our love to Savannah and her family.”

Retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer also reacted to Savannah’s appearance, writing, “Savannah returned with lots of yellow and lots of smiles. She hasn’t missed a beat. It’s good to see that while Porch Guy to her mother, he did not take her spirit. Porch Guy, you did not win.”

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: FBI expert explains why case is so hard to crack

Savannah Guthrie returns to Today amid support from fans “Good morning, welcome to Today on this Monday morning, we are so glad you started your week with us, and it’s good to be home,” Savannah said at the start of the show. Her co-host Craig Melvin responded, “Yes, it is good to have you back home … so good to have you back.” She added, “Well, here we go, ready or not, let’s do the news.”

The show continued with major headlines, including updates on a potential ceasefire in Iran. Despite the situation, Savannah joined in the usual light moments. “Shout out to my Arizona Wildcats,” she said. “They did make it to the Final Four.”

Weather anchor Al Roker also welcomed her, saying, “Good to see you, my dear.” Savannah replied, “Good morning, sunshine.”

Later, she became emotional while meeting fans. “You guys have been so beautiful,” she said. “I’ve received so many letters, so much kindness to me and my whole family. We feel it. We feel your prayers. So, thank you so much.”

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Experts point out brutal error in probe; Officers believed Savannah's mother ‘wandered off’

Savannah's message During Good Shepherd New York’s April 5 digital Easter gathering, Savannah spoke about how this period has affected her faith.

“We celebrate today the promise of a new life that never ends in death. But standing here today, I have to tell you, there are moments in which that promise seems irretrievably far away, when life itself seems far harder than death,” she said.

“These moments of deep disappointment with God, the feeling of utter abandonment. For most of us, there will come a time in our life when these feelings hold sway.”

She shared how the uncertainty surrounding her mother’s disappearance has led her to question deeply. “In my season of trial, I have wondered, I have questioned, whether Jesus really ever experienced this particular wound that I feel, this grievous and uniquely cruel injury of not knowing, of uncertainty and confusion and answers withheld,” she said.

“In those darkest moments, I have thought, bitterly and perhaps irreverently, that I have stumbled upon a feeling that Jesus did not know,” she continued, adding, “It isn't wrong to think such thoughts, to challenge our God with questions.”

Savannah then reflected on a moment from the Bible saying that while Jesus was being crucified, “he cried out, 'My God, my God. Why have you forsaken me?' That is the anguished cry of someone who does not know the answers.”

As she thought more about it, she said, “Perhaps He did know this feeling after all.”

And she ended her message saying, “I still believe,” she added. “It is the darkness that makes this morning’s light so magnificent, so blindingly beautiful. It is all the brighter because it is so desperately needed.”