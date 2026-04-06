Savannah Guthrie says she's ‘disappointment with God’ as mom Nancy remains missing

Savannah Guthrie has shared a deeply emotional Easter message, revealing her struggles with faith as she continues to cope with the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie. The 54-year-old co-anchor of Today recorded the speech for her Lower Manhattan church, Good Shepherd New York, which broadcast an Easter webcast on Sunday, April 5. ‘Today’ anchor shares emotional reflection on faith and grief as search for missing mother Nancy Guthrie continues (via REUTERS)

In a message shared through her church, Guthrie spoke candidly about experiencing “moments of deep disappointment with God” while also reaffirming her belief in hope and resurrection.

Her remarks come as the search for her 84-year-old mother, missing since late January, remains unresolved, with investigators continuing to pursue leads.

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Guthrie reflects on faith After wishing viewers a "Happy Easter," Savannah acknowledged that although the yearly Christian holiday is associated with "baby bunnies," "joy," and "hope," she has recently had a "season of trial" that has left her doubting her faith.

In her Easter reflection, Guthrie described the emotional toll of living with uncertainty, comparing her experience to the often-overlooked period of waiting and grief in the Easter story.

She said, “Suddenly, I remembered the grave. I remembered three days in the grave. No one talks much about that. We focus mostly on Easter.” She further added, “We cut to the happy ending and the joy of Sunday morning. And yes, we do observe the Friday before the agony of crucifixion. We mourn by candlelight that darkest night. But after Jesus died, after he breathed his last, what did he actually know?”

She spoke about wrestling with faith, feelings of abandonment, and the difficulty of believing amid unanswered questions, calling it a deeply personal spiritual struggle.

Guthrie said, “We celebrate today the promise of a new life that never ends in death. But standing here today, I have to tell you, there are moments in which that promise seems irretrievably far away.”

She spoke of her pain and said, “These moments of deep disappointment with God, the feeling of utter abandonment. For most of us, there will come a time in our life when these feelings hold sway.”

Despite this, Guthrie emphasised that her faith remains intact, stating that doubt and belief can coexist. She said, “Perhaps this is too dark a message to share on Easter morning, but I have long believed that we miss out on fully celebrating resurrection if we do not acknowledge the feelings of loss, pain, and yes, death.”

She added, “It is the darkness that makes this morning's light so magnificent, so blindingly beautiful. It is all the brighter because it is so desperately needed.”

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Ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie The emotional message comes as authorities continue to investigate the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, who was last seen at her home in Arizona on January 31.

Evidence suggests she did not depart voluntarily, and officials suspect she may have been kidnapped. On the night of her kidnapping, a masked intruder can be seen approaching Nancy's front door on surveillance footage from her Nest doorbell camera.

The Guthrie family and the FBI have also offered significant rewards for information, urging the public to come forward with any tips that could help locate her. However, there are currently no known suspects in the case.