Nancy Guthrie update: When is Savannah Guthrie returning to ‘Today’? She will be ‘visibly shaken’
Media experts predict Savannah Guthrie's comeback may reshape morning television, reflecting her emotional journey after her mother, Nancy Guthrie kidnapping.
Savannah Guthrie's return to NBC's Today show has led to anticipation. Media experts have provided insight into what viewers can expect as she resumes her work after the tragedy struck her.
Her absence from the show followed her mother, Nancy Guthrie, being reported missing on February 1. Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has been declared a suspected kidnapping by authorities, but no suspects or motives have been found.
According to Variety, industry observers say Guthrie's comeback might be a watershed moment for morning television, making it an "almost symbolic" return to The Today Show given her known journalistic authority.
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“Almost symbolic” return
Guthrie’s comeback is expected to carry emotional weight, given the circumstances surrounding her absence. Her mother, Nancy Guthrie's case, remains unresolved, adding a layer of complexity to Guthrie’s return to the public eye.
Guthrie is scheduled to return to the Today show on Monday, April 6, marking her first appearance as host since her mother disappeared.
She announced her comeback in a March interview with colleague Hoda Kotb. She said, “I don't know if I can do it. I don't know if I'll belong anymore, but I would like to try.” She further added, “I want to smile. And when I do, it will be real. My joy will be my protest.”
Read more: Nancy Guthrie’s neighbor claims she saw ‘strange man’ days before disappearance, ‘Hunched over, in street clothing…'
What are media experts saying about her comeback?
Media experts cited by Variety suggest that Guthrie may address her personal experience on air, which could reshape the tone of the programme in the short term. Such moments, they note, often resonate deeply with audiences and can strengthen viewer connection.
Ben Bogardus, a chair of Quinnipiac University's journalism department, said, “Many can relate to the sadness and pain that comes from resuming a ‘normal’ life after a tragedy involving a loved one. Morning shows like ‘Today’ thrive on creating a sense of friendship and family between the anchors and viewers.”
Analysts believe Guthrie’s return could be “difficult” as audiences tune in to see how she navigates her first appearance back.
Kate West, an assistant professor at the University of Texas at Austin’s School of Journalism and Media, said, “The audience might see a journalist who is more visibly shaken talking about certain stories. It’s hard to avoid sad, difficult and traumatic stories in the news. Stories that might have been ‘normal’ to cover on a day-to-day basis, might feel a lot different for Ms. Guthrie upon her return.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More