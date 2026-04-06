Nancy Guthrie update: When is Savannah Guthrie returning to ‘Today’? She will be ‘visibly shaken’

Savannah Guthrie's return to NBC's Today show has led to anticipation. Media experts have provided insight into what viewers can expect as she resumes her work after the tragedy struck her. Media experts predict Savannah Guthrie's comeback may reshape morning television, reflecting her emotional journey after her mother, Nancy Guthrie kidnapping. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Her absence from the show followed her mother, Nancy Guthrie, being reported missing on February 1. Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has been declared a suspected kidnapping by authorities, but no suspects or motives have been found.

According to Variety, industry observers say Guthrie's comeback might be a watershed moment for morning television, making it an "almost symbolic" return to The Today Show given her known journalistic authority.

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“Almost symbolic” return Guthrie’s comeback is expected to carry emotional weight, given the circumstances surrounding her absence. Her mother, Nancy Guthrie's case, remains unresolved, adding a layer of complexity to Guthrie’s return to the public eye.

Guthrie is scheduled to return to the Today show on Monday, April 6, marking her first appearance as host since her mother disappeared.

She announced her comeback in a March interview with colleague Hoda Kotb. She said, “I don't know if I can do it. I don't know if I'll belong anymore, but I would like to try.” She further added, “I want to smile. And when I do, it will be real. My joy will be my protest.”

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What are media experts saying about her comeback? Media experts cited by Variety suggest that Guthrie may address her personal experience on air, which could reshape the tone of the programme in the short term. Such moments, they note, often resonate deeply with audiences and can strengthen viewer connection.

Ben Bogardus, a chair of Quinnipiac University's journalism department, said, “Many can relate to the sadness and pain that comes from resuming a ‘normal’ life after a tragedy involving a loved one. Morning shows like ‘Today’ thrive on creating a sense of friendship and family between the anchors and viewers.”

Analysts believe Guthrie’s return could be “difficult” as audiences tune in to see how she navigates her first appearance back.

Kate West, an assistant professor at the University of Texas at Austin’s School of Journalism and Media, said, “The audience might see a journalist who is more visibly shaken talking about certain stories. It’s hard to avoid sad, difficult and traumatic stories in the news. Stories that might have been ‘normal’ to cover on a day-to-day basis, might feel a lot different for Ms. Guthrie upon her return.”