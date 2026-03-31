Could Savannah's interview and return to ‘Today’ show impact Nancy Guthrie investigation? Ex-FBI agent weighs in

A retired FBI agent has weighed in on how ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie’s interview and impending return to the NBC morning show could impact the investigation into her mother Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. Retired FBI special agent Steve Moore spoke out during the March 29 episode of Brian Entin Investigates. An ever-growing collection of yellow flowers and notes sit at the home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, in Tucson, Ariz., Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble) (AP)

Savannah recently spoke to Hoda Kotb in an interview for the first time since Nancy’s disappearance, and also announced her return to the ‘Today’ show. NewsNation’s Brian Entin asked Moore if this could be an “indication that the investigation is not progressing right now.”

“I mean, it could mean that,” Moore said. “I’m not sure it is.”

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“From my time in the FBI, I just know cases like this were never put down. I mean, one of the hard things are, when you’re an agent working on these things, is forcing yourself to go home and go to sleep. And you wake up in the middle of the night saying, ‘What am I doing here? I better get back to work.’ The agents tend not to let go of this, especially when they become close to the family. And they’re frustrated by not being able to find it,” Moore explained.

‘Savannah realizes that she has to resume her normal life’ Moore went on to liken the “obsession” of agents in cases like Nancy’s to Captain Ahab and the white whale in Moby Dick.

“I don’t for one minute believe that even if they’ve reduced the number of agents assigned to the case, that they are expending any less efforts on it,” he said.

Moore added, “Savannah realizes that she has to resume her normal life. And she just can’t appear one day on the ‘Today’ show and say, ‘I’m back.’ There has to be some closure—not closure, but some type of agreement on where she is. Still in a hard place, nothing’s resolved, but I have to go on with life. And I think that was a way of saying, ‘I’m going to resume my life one of these days soon, and you’re part of that life. You deserve to know where I am,’ to all of the people who follow her.”

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Entin then asked if Savannah’s recent interview about Nancy on ‘Today’ could “persuade” someone to come forward with information. A $1 million reward is being offered.

“Yeah, I think there’s a possibility,” Moore replied. “Early on in the case, you say that’s a low probability. At this point, you’d say any probability is worth doing.”

Moore said that Savannah’s return to ‘Today’ could cause Nancy’s potential abductors to “act out a little bit” if they think they are in control and do not like the fact that Savannah is resuming her life.

“It’s all going to depend on the unknown: what kind of person did this,” he added.

Nancy was last seen just before 10 pm on January 31 after having dinner with her daughter Annie, and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. No suspect has been named in her disappearance yet.