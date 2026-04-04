Nancy Guthrie update: Loaded gun found in Sheriff Nanos' luggage sparks backlash, safety concerns

Controversial Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has faced criticism after TSA agents allegedly stopped him at the airport security checkpoint due to a loaded and undeclared firearm found in his carry-on luggage. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos criticized after TSA discovered a loaded gun in his luggage, as per a new report. (REUTERS)

A recent independent probe into allegations of bullying and retaliation against the sheriff has revealed that the “preponderance of the evidence” states he misused his position for political advantage during a competitive election in 2024 against former PCSD Lt. Heather Lappin, Fox News reported.

During this heated election, a woman named Cory Stephens, a longtime resident of Tucson and president of the Conservative Coalition of America, voiced her concerns to the county board of supervisors at a public meeting on November 12, 2024, stating that the sheriff did not receive the same repercussions that an ordinary citizen would have faced.

Also Read: Who is Hamideh Soleimani Afshar? ICE arrests slain Iranian Gen. Soleimani's niece and grandniece in Los Angeles

‘’The safety of our community is at stake', says Cory Stephens In a a phone interview with Fox News Digital on Friday, Stephens said, “If a private citizen had encountered that at the airport, the consequences would have been greater.”

Blasting Nanos, she said, “We as citizens want answers. The safety of our community is at stake.”

As a law enforcement officer, he should be familiar with the TSA regulations, including the procedures for declaring a weapon, securing it, and adhering to the same guidelines as all other individuals, Stephens said.

Nanos investigated at airport Fox News Digital acquired a report of the incident dated Nov. 6, 2024, states that a TSA X-ray technician observed the weapon within the sheriff's bag and alerted an officer.

Airport authorities discovered five rounds in the magazine and one more in the chamber.

The sheriff missed his flight, secured the firearm in his vehicle, and departed later.

James Gagliano, a former FBI agent and contributor to Fox News, expressed his astonishment at the entire incident, noting that as a law enforcement officer, the sheriff had the ability to take steps to transport it legally while flying.

Nanos, as per the report, was taken to a private screening room, where he inquired of the sheriff about the location of the gun within his bag.

Nanos stated that the gun was situated in a zippered pocket, from which the officer extracted it and discovered five rounds in the magazine.

The probe into Guthrie's disappearance continues to be unresolved after two months. She was allegedly abducted from her residence in Tucson during the night. No suspects have been disclosed to the public.