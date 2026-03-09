Security lines reach parking lot at Houston airport as unpaid TSA agents stop showing up for work

A shortage of TSA workers led to massive security lines and hours-long wait times at US airports on Sunday. The ongoing partial government shutdown has caused staffing shortages at the Transportation Security Administration, turning airports into a nightmare for thousands of travellers. At Houston Hobby airport, travellers waited in line for hours on Sunday (X/@grabowskipauls) Visuals shared on social media show passengers standing in extremely long queues at security checkpoints run by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) at airports in Houston and New Orleans. Since TSA agents are federal workers under DHS, they are being directly affected by the partial shutdown. According to Business Insider, many stopped showing up to work as they stopped receiving their salary. Security line reaches parking garage The queue for security clearance at Houston’s William P Hobby Airport was so long on Sunday that it reached the parking lot. (Also read: When will the Senate vote? DHS funding bill faces opposition amid shutdown)

According to influencer Nick Sortor, some passengers waited three hours in the queue before they could proceed to boarding. TV host Kelsey Wingert-Linch said she missed her flight after standing in line for two hours. “Security at Houston Hobby! I've never seen anything like this. 1.5 hour wait to check bags, 4-5 hours for regular security. We missed our flight after waiting in Clear line for 2 hours, pre-check wasn’t open originally & randomly opened at shift change & we sprinted to that line,” she wrote.