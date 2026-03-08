When will the Senate vote? DHS funding bill faces opposition amid shutdown

A partial US government shutdown linked to funding for the Department of Homeland Security has now entered its third week as lawmakers continue to disagree over a budget bill. The shutdown has sparked political tension in Washington as Democrats and Republicans remain divided over immigration enforcement and DHS policies. US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) (R) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) hold a press conference on Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding at the US Capitol. (Getty Images via AFP)

DHS funding bill faces Senate opposition After two earlier Senate votes failed to pass a DHS funding measure, the bill approved by the House will now move to the Senate. However, it is expected to face strong opposition from Senate Democrats.

Chuck Schumer, the Senate Minority Leader has said he will vote against the bill unless changes are made to the practices of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Negotiations over the DHS budget intensified in January after federal agents shot and killed Alex Pretti and Renee Good during an ICE surge in Minneapolis. Democrats have since demanded reforms to ICE tactics including banning agents from wearing masks requiring body cameras and making sure agents obtain warrants before searching homes.

Also Read: Why did Southwest Flight 2094 divert to Atlanta? Passenger removed after security concern; terrifying video surfaces

When will the Senate vote? With the shutdown now in its 21st day, many people are asking when lawmakers will vote to reopen the government. The DHS funding bill (HR 7744) which was passed by the House will now go to the Senate. However, there will be no vote on Friday.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said the Senate will return on Monday, March 9, 2026. Lawmakers are expected to vote then on whether to reopen the government. The bill will need at least 60 votes to pass but it could still face opposition from Democrats.

Republicans are pushing for quick action on the bill saying there are growing security concerns during Donald Trump’s war in Iran. At the same time, around 50,000 agents from the Transportation Security Administration are only receiving partial paychecks while airport delays and cancellations continue to rise.

Also Read: Where is Brian McGinnis now? Former army officer raises questions after capitol arrest; ‘not been able to speak to him’

Government shutdown continues The House has already passed the DHS funding bill but the Senate must also approve it before the shutdown can end.

Because of the funding gap, several agencies under the United States Department of Homeland Security are affected. These include the Coast Guard, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the Secret Service. However, ICE and Border Patrol are still funded because of a $170 billion law known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

Lawmakers are expected to continue debating the issue when the Senate returns on Monday.