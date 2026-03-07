Where is Brian McGinnis now? Former army officer raises questions after capitol arrest; ‘not been able to speak to him’

A man named Brian McGinnis from North Carolina was arrested after he disrupted a Senate hearing at the US Capitol about the US military campaign in Iran. Videos shared online show officers pulling him away from a doorway as he resisted being removed from the room. Where is Brian McGinnis now? Former army officer raises questions (Getty Images via AFP)

Protest disrupts senate hearing The incident happened during a hearing of the United States Senate Armed Services Committee. According to the United States Capitol Police, Brian McGinnis interrupted the session and shouted against the US military campaign in Iran. According to reports, witnesses said he yelled, “America does not want to send its sons and daughters to war for Israel!”

Police said McGinnis has been charged with assaulting police officers, resisting arrest and unlawful demonstration. During the confrontation, Republican Senator Tim Sheehy of Montana helped officers remove him as he held onto a doorway and refused to leave.

Authorities said McGinnis and three officers were treated for injuries.

Anthony Aguilar raises questions about McGinnis Amid the growing discussion, a former US Army officer has raised concerns about McGinnis’ condition and access to him. Anthony Aguilar is a whistleblower and retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel and he posted a message online saying people have not been able to contact McGinnis since the arrest.

Aguilar spoke in a video

“ ..on 4th march, many of you witnessed either in person or saw across social media, the arrest of the marine corps combat veteran and firefighter Brian McGinnis ....., since then no has been able to speak to him... the capitol police will not allow anyone to speak to him, we don't even know what hospital he is been admitted to. And he is admitted under an alias. He has sustained a serious injury.”

“The injuries he sustained are quite serious, the doctor that’s going to be perform the surgery did contact his wife to give her an update on the surgery, but would not allow her to speak to him.”

“The injuries he sustained are fracture to the radius and the ulna. The loud crack you heard in the video when Brian’s arm was snapped in between the two doors, broke his forearm. This injury will take time to recover.”

“.....i am not asking for donations, i am not asking for social media posts, what i am asking for is everyone to please take action and demand that the capitol police and US Senate allow for Brian's family to communicate with him.....” he added.

He is calling for authorities to allow McGinnis’ family, his wife to contact him and learn about his medical condition.