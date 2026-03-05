Senator Tim Sheehy helps throw out anti-war activist Brian McGinnis for protesting Iran conflict at Capitol; video viral

Montana Senator Tim Sheehy, who is also a former Navy SEAL officer, was seen helping the Capitol police throw out an anti-war protestor. The individual, identified as Brian McGinnis, was reportedly protesting the US joining Israel in the attack on Iran. Tim Sheehy was seen helping the Capitol Police remove an anti-war protestor. (Getty Images via AFP)

Sheehy, who is a Republican, wrote on X “Capitol Police were attempting to remove an unhinged protestor from the Armed Services hearing. He was fighting back. I decided to help out and deescalate the situation.”

He added “This gentleman came to the Capitol looking for a confrontation, and he got one. I hope he gets the help he needs without causing further violence.”

Sheehy shared the video posted by Alan He, who covers news on the Capitol for CBS. “Senator Sheehy joined Capitol Police in lifting up and ejecting anti war protestor Brian McGinnis from a SASC subcommittee hearing. McGinnis is a Green Party candidate running for Senate in N.C. An antiwar activist filmed the video below,” the journalist noted.