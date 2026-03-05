Senator Tim Sheehy helps throw out anti-war activist Brian McGinnis for protesting Iran conflict at Capitol; video viral
Montana Senator Tim Sheehy, also a Navy SEAL, was seen helping Capitol police throw out anti-war activist Brian McGinnis who was protesting the Iran conflict.
Montana Senator Tim Sheehy, who is also a former Navy SEAL officer, was seen helping the Capitol police throw out an anti-war protestor. The individual, identified as Brian McGinnis, was reportedly protesting the US joining Israel in the attack on Iran.
Sheehy, who is a Republican, wrote on X “Capitol Police were attempting to remove an unhinged protestor from the Armed Services hearing. He was fighting back. I decided to help out and deescalate the situation.”
He added “This gentleman came to the Capitol looking for a confrontation, and he got one. I hope he gets the help he needs without causing further violence.”
Sheehy shared the video posted by Alan He, who covers news on the Capitol for CBS. “Senator Sheehy joined Capitol Police in lifting up and ejecting anti war protestor Brian McGinnis from a SASC subcommittee hearing. McGinnis is a Green Party candidate running for Senate in N.C. An antiwar activist filmed the video below,” the journalist noted.
The video showed Sheehy lift up the protestor by the legs and also try to pry his hand away from the door, as the man was seen clinging on, as Capitol Police tried their best to remove him. “Nobody wants to fight for Israel,” the protestor could be heard shouting in the video.
Who is Brian McGinnis?
McGinnis is running for the NC seat and declared candidacy for the general election which is on November 3, 2026. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2000 to 2004. McGinnis is also a former firefighter. He got his high school diploma from Quincy Senior High School and associate degree from John Wood Community College in 2006.
McGinnis was in his military attire when he was thrown out.
Tim Sheehy AIPAC tracker
Track AIPAC which publishes information on the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), noted that $641,337 was spent by the pro-Israel lobby and its mega donors on Sheehy.
Some criticized Sheehy's actions in light of this information. “All for protesting Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu. He was calmly speaking before they came for him,” a page said. Another remarked “Since when can't veterans question who American soldiers die for?”.
One criticized Sheehy saying he had injured the protestor. “Yup I seen senator tim sheehy grab his arm and vigorously push it!”. Another person angrily commented “GOP Senator Tim Sheehy may have just broken a Marine veteran’s arm simply because he was protesting.”
