Barron Trump too tall to serve? What to know as South Park writer calls for POTUS' son to be drafted amid Iran tensions
Calls were raised online for President Donald Trump to send his son, Barron, to fight, amid US-Iran tensions but there are claims of an exemption over height.
President Donald Trump has been asked by many online to send his son, Barron, to fight amid outrage over the US-Iran conflict. Barron is his youngest son, and the #SendBarron hashtag was trending on social media.
The outrage against Barron comes amid the news of four US servicemembers – Cody Khork, Noah Tietjens, Nicole Amor and Declan Coady – being killed in an Iranian drone strike.
Toby Morton, a comedian and former South Park writer, even set up a website Draftbarrontrump.com, amid Operation Epic Fury where US and Israel launched an attack on Iran. However, now claims have begun to circulate that Barron might be too tall to serve.
Many have written on X that he could get off the hook from being drafted due to his height. Records indicate that Barron is 6'9".
Claims about Barron Trump's height
One person wrote on X “For everyone who thinks that Barron Trump should be drafted, it appears that he is too tall to serve in the United States military.”
Another claimed "The White House says Barron Trump is "too tall" at 6'9" to serve in the military." Yet another person added, “If we put troops on the ground in Iran then Barron Trump better be in uniform on the front lines too! The White House said “he’s too tall to serve”. Anything to keep their kids out of harms way but want ours to give up their lives?! NO FUCKIN WAY! Either Barron goes on no1 goes!”
Notably, Grok has fact-checked the claim about the White House's announcement, saying "No, this claim is false. The White House has issued no statement saying Barron Trump (reportedly 6'7"-6'9") is "too tall" for military service. It's a viral hoax/satire from social media amid Iran tensions and "draft Barron" memes. No active U.S. draft exists (voluntary since 1973). David Robinson served in the Navy at 7'1". Military standards now focus on waist-to-height ratio, not strict height caps."
US military: Rules about height
As per GoArmy, applicants must be between 4'8" feet and 6'7". Barron's reported height is more than that. However, the conversation around it has only sprung up due to the allegation against the White House, claiming it released a statement about him.
Barron is 19 and the youngest of five of Trump's children. In the US, almost all men between 18 and 25 are needed to register for Selective Service. However, military service is not voluntary.
Notably, there is no question of a draft right now. The US has not had a military draft since 1973, and any drafts thereon would need approval from both POTUS and the Congress.
