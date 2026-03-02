What is DraftBarronTrump.com? Satire website calls for Trump's youngest son to join Iran war, ‘Dog bless…’

A website called DraftBarronTrump.com has urged President Donald Trump's son, Barron Trump, to participate in the conflict in the Middle East following the strikes launched by the US and Israel on Iran, which resulted in the deaths of three US service members. DraftBarronTrump.com mocks Barron Trump, urging him to join the war in the Middle East following US strikes on Iran. (via REUTER)

This satirical site is replete with fabricated quotes attributed to President Donald Trump and his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. A TikTok user alleged that South Park writer Toby Morton created the site with the intention of targeting Barron Trump.

The ‘about us’ section of the website, states, “This site is dedicated to honoring the strongest and bravest voices in war. When power is projected abroad, it is only right that strength exists at home. If you’re looking for proven genes, inherited courage, and unquestionable resolve, look no further than the Trump family. Leadership starts somewhere.” The section also features a picture of Trump, where his eyes are closed.

Taking a dig at Trump's youngest son amid the US escalating conflict with Iran, the site urged Barron to participate in the war, saying, “America is strong because its leaders are strong. President Trump proves that every day. Naturally, his son Barron is more than ready to defend the country his father so boldly commands. Service is honor. Strength is inherited. Dog Bless Barron."

Fake quotes attributed to Trump and his sons In the ‘testimonials’ section, one fake quote attributed to Trump reads, "People come up to me, with tears in their eyes, and they say, ‘Sir, you’re the strongest. Send Barron off to war’ I’ve always been strong. Very strong. Stronger than anyone expected. Some say the strongest ever. And strength matters. Believe me.”

“This moment is really about Barron, okay? Always has been. He represents strength, courage, and service. I’ll be honoring that sacrifice in my own way, mainly by talking about it from a safe distance,” says another fabricated quote attributed to Donald Trump Jr.

Trump reacts to four US serviceman death Meanwhile, Trump stated today that the nation mourns the loss of the four US servicemen who were killed in action.

"In their memory we continue this mission with ferocious, unyielding resolve to crush the threat this terrorist regime imposes on American people," the POTUS stated.

Trump further mentioned that the US is already “substantially ahead” of its initial time estimates. He mentioned that they had anticipated a duration of four to five weeks at the outset, but he added that they possess the “capability to go far longer.”

He subsequently expressed gratitude to American service members, which elicited a substantial round of applause in the East Room.