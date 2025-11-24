Ram Charan spotted chatting with Donald Trump Jr at Netra Mantena, Vamsi Gadiraju's Udaipur wedding

All eyes are on Netra Mantena’s wedding to Vamsi Gadiraju, the bride and groom who celebrated their union with a star-studded guest list in Udaipur. Ram Charan also attended the wedding on November 23 along with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and others. Pictures and videos of the Tollywood star at the wedding are now online. Donald Trump Jr and Ram Charan posed for pictures together at the Udaipur wedding.

Ram Charan spotted chatting with Donald Trump Jr

Pictures of Ram dressed in a tailored dark suit with his long hair left loose have found their way online. Some pictures show him chatting away with Donald Trump Jr, who’s dressed in a blue suit, along with other guests. One picture also shows Trump Jr with his hand on Ram’s shoulder as the two pose for a picture together.

A video from the wedding also shows Ram walking with the IIFA co-founder, Andre Timmins. The clip taken by a guest at the wedding shows him stopping to greet some other guests before making his way. One picture also shows Ram and Andre, all smiles as they pose for a picture together. Fans were thrilled to see the Tollywood star at the wedding, re-sharing his pictures and videos on social media.

The Mantena-Gadiraju pre-wedding and wedding festivities saw performances by Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jennifer Lopez, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others, with Karan Johar and Sophie Choudry hosting the sangeet. For the uninitiated, Netra is the daughter of US-based industrialist Raju Ramalinga Mantena, while Vamsi is an NRI.

Recent work

After the 2022 SS Rajamouli hit RRR, Ram starred alongside his father in Koratala Siva’s Acharya (2022) and Shankar’s Game Changer (2025) with Kiara Advani and Anjali. He also appeared in a cameo alongside Salman Khan and Venkatesh in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023). He is now shooting for Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi, starring Janhvi as his co-star, and is producing The India House, starring Nikhil Siddhartha.