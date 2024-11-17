Salman Khan attends Andre Timmins' birthday bash despite recent threats; Rekha, Tamannaah Bhatia spotted too. See pics

A glitzy affair

The birthday celebration was held in Mumbai with Bollywood celebrities joining in for some fun. Several pictures from the event have surfaced on social media.

Actor Salman Khan, who continues to face security concerns after receiving threats, was seen arriving at the party in casual attire. He was seen in a black t-shirt clubbed with denims. He posed with the birthday boy on the red carpet along with producer Boney Kapoor, who was seen in a white kurta pyjama.

In another picture, shared by actor Chunky Panday, Salman is seen having a candid moment with actor Jackie Shroff.

In the pictures, shared by a Mumbai-based photographer on Instagram, Karan Johar is seen posing on the red carpet. He is looking cool in an all-black attire. Filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who is enjoying the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, also attended the birthday bash.

Actor Rekha stole the show with her fashion sense, dazzling in a black ensemble featuring a trench coat, organza shirt, and structured skirt, complete with a glamorous gold sling.

Designer Manish Malhotra, who also attended the party, took to Instagram to praise the icon, writing, "Obsessed with the one and only icon... Her timeless Style and just Her and there is always her in every look of hers”.

Couple’s night out

The evening saw a lovely turnout of celebrity couples, including Chunky Panday with wife Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, joining in to wish Andre on his birthday.

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza looked adorable as they attended the party in comfortable yet stylish outfits. Riteish was seen in a cord set, while Genelia looked uber cool in a printed dress. Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma set major couple goals as they walked into the party hand in hand.

Other guests included Stree 2 actor Abhishek Banerjee, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Fardeen Khan, producer Ramesh Taurani with his family, Nikhil Dwivedi, Arbaaz Khan, Rajkumar Hirani and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.