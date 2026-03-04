Netanyahu Trump's ‘helper’? Hopi prophecy viral amid Baal burning, Germany flight claims after Iran attack; ‘saw 2026’

A prophecy from the Hopis, Native American people, has gone viral with many social media users believing it to be about President Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu .

Grok, when asked about the prophecy, said "The Hopi prophecy describes the "Man in the Red Hat" (or red cap/cloak) as the True White Brother, Pahana—a powerful returning figure who arrives during global turmoil with two helpers (one symbolized by a swastika for purity, one by the sun)." The Hopis made the prophecy ages ago and they mainly lived in northeastern Arizona.

The AI chatbot added "He leads a large group unbound by existing religions and triggers the "day of purification," shaking the world before renewal. Signs include "cobwebs woven in the sky" (often seen as contrails/power lines). Some link this to major shifts around 2026, echoing the video's DMT/Hopi vision theme."

Many have taken the reference to the red hat or red cap to be a MAGA hat, popularized by Trump. Subsequently, people wondered if Netanyahu was the ‘helper’ as per the prophecy. This comes at a time when Israel and the US are locked in a conflict together against Iran after the two nations took out their Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei.

Hopi prophecy about Trump, Netanyahu? Fact-check Despite links being drawn to Trump and Netanyahu based on what the Hopi prophecy says, there's nothing to indicate that the prophecy is about either of the world leaders.

Grok fact-checked claims and wrote "No, traditional Hopi prophecy doesn't describe a "MAGA hat" or name any modern politicians like Bibi Netanyahu as the helper. The red hat/cloak is symbolic for Pahana (True White Brother) returning amid chaos. Helpers are marked by ancient signs: swastika (purity) and sun. Modern links to Trump or others are speculative fan theories, not from Hopi sources. Fun to ponder, but not literal." Notably, the Hopi prophecy has been linked to Trump and his MAGA hat for some time, with the Daily Mail reporting on it in 2025.

Baal burning, Germany claims: Fact-checked The ongoing conflict has given rise to a lot of social media chatter and claims being made. One claim noted that Netanyahu attacked Iran because a statue of Baal was burned.

However, Baal is a pagan rival for Israeli, and is believed to be a God of storm, rain, and fertility. Israelis earlier used to call their gods Baal indiscriminately, as per reports. A social media claim claimed “Just know Benjamin Netanyahu convinced Donald Trump to help him attack Iran after Iranians made the best sacrifice so far with burning Baal.”

However, this was fact-checked by Grok as well, and the AI chatbot said "The claim that Netanyahu said Iran's burning of a Baal statue was an "act of war" has no confirmation from any official Israeli statement, his office, or credible news outlets. The burnings happened Feb 11 during state rallies with anti-Israel/anti-US chants and symbols, but the specific quote traces only to unverified social media and viral clips with no primary source. It's misinformation."

The claims about Netanyahu fleeing to Germany had circulated based off flight tracking data which appeared to show his plane was in Berlin. However, Netanyahu had meetings in Tel Aviv since then, proving these allegations false.