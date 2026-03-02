Where is Benjamin Netanyahu now? Debunking ‘assassination’ and ‘fleeing to Germany’ claims

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu was the first to claim in a video address that the US-Israel strikes on Iran Saturday resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. But since then, Netanyahu has not made any more live public appearances. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (via REUTERS)

Amid his absence, reports surfaced on social media Saturday that Netanyahu's aircraft, the Wings of Zion, had allegedly flown to Germany. The reports were based on alleged flight radar data of the aircraft used by the Israel PM.

However, no confirmed reports suggest that Benjamin Netanyahu has left Israel for Germany after the US-Israeli strike killed Ali Khamenei. An update posted on the social media account of the Prime Minister's office of Israel stated that Netanyahu met the Minister of Defense, the Chief of Staff, and the Director of the Mossad in Tel Aviv on Sunday.

The posts suggest that Netanyahu continues to be in Israel despite claims of him leaving Germany. Photos of the meeting were also shared.

"Yesterday here, in Tel Aviv, and now in Beit Shemesh, we lost dear people. My heart goes out to the families, and on behalf of all of you, citizens of Israel, I send my wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded," a statement from Netanyahu in the update read.

Here are photos from the meeting: