Trump 'rash': New photos spark cover-up allegations amid health concerns about POTUS; ‘so apparent’

New photos of Trump that were shared online appeared to show something used to cover the area where the alleged rash was visible. A person sharing the photos wrote “Trump used a coating of makeup today to cover up the rash (or whatever it is) that was so apparent yesterday behind his ear”. Notably, the post was also shared by a page reporting on Iran news, amid the ongoing conflict.

President Donald Trump 's new photos have sparked allegations about him trying to hide a rash . This comes after pictures from a recent Medal of Honor event went viral showing what appeared to be a reddish rash on the side of his neck. It renewed worries about the president's health at a time when the US is locked in conflict with Iran, following joint strikes with Israel that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei .

Grok also appeared to confirm what the new photos showed, saying “photos from March 2 (Medal of Honor ceremony) show a visible red, scabby rash on Trump's right neck behind the ear. His doctor confirmed it's from a prescribed preventative skin cream, with redness expected for weeks. Today's photos (e.g., with German Chancellor) show the area smoothed over with a distinct orange-toned layer, matching his known hand-makeup style for covering marks. Evidence points to makeup concealment.”

Donald Trump rash: What to know The 79-year-old's photos, appearing to show the rash, sparked health concerns after Trump was already seen with a bruise on his hand, and apparent swollen ankles. However, the White House has maintained the the president's health is fine, and has even provided checkup details to back their statements.

As per the visuals from the early March event shared on social media, the skin behind Trump's right ear appeared scabbed and showed flaking, as he moved through the line of honorees, his face towards the camera. Pictures taken at the temporary situation room in Mar-a-Lago, when the US was striking Iran, also appeared to show discoloration in the same region of the neck. Such was also allegedly visible during the President's State of the Union Speech.

Adam Cancyrn, a CNN White House producer, shared on X that the reason for the discoloration was ‘preventative skin treatment’.

“President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment. The President is using the treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks,” he wrote, sharing the president's doctor's statement.