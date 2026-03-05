Is Benjamin Netanyahu still in Israel? What to know as Iran ramps up Middle East attacks
Benjamin Netanyahu remained in Tel Aviv as of March 3, sharing updates on site visits, IDF meetings and public events; no new location update on Wednesday.
Ever since the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israeli strike in Tehran o Saturday, February 28, concerns around the safety of Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu have grown.
Since the US-Israeli strikes, Iran has ramped up attacks in Middle Eastern countries, striking US facilities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait cities with drones. Several attacks have also been attempted on Tel Aviv, the capital city of Israel, most of which have reportedly been intercepted.
Concerns around Netanyahu's safety emerged shortly after the Iranian strikes as users on social media claimed from flight radar data of Wings of Zion that Netanyahu had flown to Berlin, Germany, amid fears of a potential retaliation. But those claims turned out to be untrue, as on Sunday, March 1, the Israeli PM office posted photos of Netanyahu in Tel Aviv holding meetings with IDF army officials.
But as the conflict escalates, with the US reportedly working to increase weapons production and Iran mounting attacks, concerns around Benjamin Netanyahu's safety remain. In this article, we will look at the whereabouts of Benjamin Netanyahu.
Is Benjamin Netanyahu Still In Israel?
As of March 3, Tuesday, Benjamin Netanyahu is still in Tel Aviv, according to the official social media accounts of the Prime Minister of Israel. On Monday, photos of Netanyahu visiting a site hit by Iranian attacks were posted on social media. He also spoke briefly to the media after the inspection of the site.
Later on Tuesday, Netanyahu posted photos of a meeting with IDF officials regarding ongoing operations in Iran and Lebanon followed by a visit to a wounded victim of a reported Iranian strike.
On Tuesday evening, he attended a reading of the Book of Esther with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Government Secretary Yossi Fuchs and Military Secretary, Roman Gofman. A photo of the meeting was shared on his X account on Wednesday.
No other updates have been posted on Netanyahu's whereabouts on Wednesday, March 4. He is likely still in Tel Aviv, according to reports.
