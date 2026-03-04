Satellite images capture Middle East war fallout, show damaged Dubai hubs, Iran nuclear sites

Satellite images released this week show the extent of damage at Iran's key nuclear facility in Natanz following the US-Israeli strikes, providing the clearest visual evidence yet of the impact on Tehran’s nuclear infrastructure. The satellite images capture the extent of damage across the Middle East Images captured Tuesday by Colorado-based imaging company Vantor, formerly known as Maxar Technologies, show several buildings at the Natanz complex damaged compared with images taken the previous day.

In this combo from satellite images provided by Vantor shows is a view of Natanz nuclear facility before, left, and with damage on Monday, March 2, 2026 in Iran. (AP)

The satellite imagery also indicates additional destruction across the facility, including structures believed to house personnel and vehicle access points linked to the underground fuel enrichment complex.

In this combo from satellite images provided by Vantor shows is a view of Natanz nuclear facility on March 1, 2026, left, and with damage on March 2, 2026 in Iran. (Vantor via AP)

The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog has also confirmed the damage. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said the Natanz enrichment site sustained “some recent damage” after the US-Israeli attack but added that there was “no radiological consequence expected.” Located about 220 kilometres southeast of Tehran, Natanz is Iran’s main uranium enrichment facility and a central pillar of its nuclear programme.

In this satellite image provided by Vantor is a view of Natanz nuclear facility with damage on Monday, March 2, 2026 in Iran. (Satellite image ©2026 Vantor via AP) (AP)

Satellite images suggest the strikes targeted entrances and access buildings connected to the underground centrifuge halls where enrichment takes place. Experts say damaging those access points could significantly disrupt operations even if the underground enrichment plant itself remains largely intact. The attack marks the first confirmed strike on an Iranian nuclear facility during the latest round of fighting between Iran, Israel and the United States. Natanz had previously been targeted in Israeli airstrikes during the 12-day Iran-Israel war in June 2025 and in earlier US strikes. Satellite imagery published by Reuters also shows the wider scope of the conflict across the region.

A satellite view shows destroyed storage bunkers after US and Israeli strikes, at Konarak, Iran. (Vantor via REUTERS)

Images reveal damage to military installations and naval facilities in Iran, including destroyed storage bunkers and damaged vessels at the port of Konarak and strikes affecting Bandar Abbas harbour.

A satellite view shows aircraft shelters after U.S. and Israeli strikes, at Konarak, Iran (Vantor via REUTERS)

A satellite view shows the Bandar Abbas harbour after a strike amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in Bandar Abbas, Hormozgan Province, Iran. (Planet Labs via REUTERS)

The images also show the aftermath of Iranian retaliatory attacks, including fire at Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil refinery following a drone strike.

This satellite image provided by Vantor shows damage after a drone attack at Ras Tanura oil refinery, in Saudi Arabia, Monday, March 2, 2026. (AP)

The new images come as the US-Iran intensifies across the Middle East. Israel says it has struck Iranian missile launchers and nuclear-related facilities, while Iran has launched ballistic missiles toward Israel and carried out drone attacks on US diplomatic missions in the Gulf.

This handout satellite image taken by 2026 Planet Labs PBC on March 2, 2026 shows smoke plumes billowing in Dubai after a projectile strike. (Planet Labs via AFP)