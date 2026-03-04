Dubai news LIVE: US consulate in Dubai hit; UAE mulls retaliation under ‘self defence’ after 1,000 drones attacks
Dubai news LIVE: Amid the escalating tensions, Dubai also reported a drone attack on the US consulate in the city. As per authorities, the attack caused a "limited fire" on site, which was later extinguished with no injuries reported.
- 3 Mins agoIsrael strikes Lebanon, IDF issues evacuation orders
- 17 Mins agoDrone hit consulate parking lot, staff tells WSJ
- 22 Mins agoSaudi Arabia shoots down nine drones
- 43 Mins agoUAE subjected to 1,000 drone attacks, retains its 'right to self defence'
- 48 Mins agoUS government ‘depart now’ alert active for UAE
- 1 Hr 3 Mins agoUK maritime security tracker says vessel struck off UAE coast
- 1 Hr 13 Mins agoUS consulate hit by drone, no injures reported
Dubai, UAE, Abu Dhabi Attack LIVE News Updates: The United Arab Emirates has stated that it has been exposed to over 1,000 attacks since the US-Israel-Iran conflict expanded to the wider Gulf region. In fresh statement, the UAE ministry of foreign affairs has stated that it will defend its "legitimate right to self-defence" against the increase in Iranian attacks....Read More
"The United Arab Emirates reaffirms that it has not taken any decision to alter its defensive posture in response to the repeated Iranian attacks," the statement said, adding that it has been subjected to over 1,000 attacks.
Abu Dhabi reiterated that it is "not a part to this war" and has not allowed use of its territory, waters or airspace for an attack against Iran.
US consulate in Dubai hit
Amid the escalating tensions, Dubai also reported a drone attack on the US consulate in the city. As per authorities, the attack caused a "limited fire" on site, which was later extinguished with no injuries reported.
This attack on the US consulate in Dubai comes days after the US embassies in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia were subject to similar attacks. Due to this, the US State Department announced the “indefinite” closure of the Kuwait City embassy and cancellation of all consular services in Riyadh.
Dubai news LIVE: Israel strikes Lebanon, IDF issues evacuation orders
Dubai news LIVE: Amid the conflict with Iran, Israel has also renewed its strikes against Lebanon due to a conflict with Hezbollah. As per the latest update, the Lebanese health ministry has stated that several people have been killed after an Israeli airstrike on Wednesday struck a residential building.
The death from Israeli aggression in Lebanon on Tuesday, rose to 50 with over 300 people injured.
Dubai news LIVE: Drone hit consulate parking lot, staff tells WSJ
Dubai news LIVE: Sharing the details of the attack on the US consulate in Dubai, US government officials told the Wall Street Journal that the drone hit the parking lot of the building.
Footage showed black smoke rising from the vicinity of the consulate. Dubai authorities stated that the fire was extinguished and no injures were caused due to the attack.
Dubai news LIVE: Saudi Arabia shoots down nine drones
Dubai news LIVE: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence has said on Wednesday that the country’s air defences have intercepted and destroyed nine drones in its airspace.
Dubai news LIVE: UAE subjected to 1,000 drone attacks, retains its 'right to self defence'
Dubai news LIVE: In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the UAE government has stated that it retains its "right to self-defence" after it was subjected to over 1,000 drone attacks from Iran.
The UAE has been struck every day since Iran launched its retaliatory strikes in response to the joint military operation launched by the United States and Israel.
“The UAE reiterates that it is not a party to this war and has not permitted the use of its territory, territorial waters, or airspace for any attack against Iran, consistent with its long-standing policy of good neighborliness, de-escalation, and its firm commitment to the Charter of the United Nations,” reads the statement issued by MOFA UAE.
In the UAE, Dubai airport was hit, and a fire was also caused in a hotel in Palm Jumeirah. The iconic Burj al Arab hotel was also hit while the Burj Khalifa was evacuated due to drone attacks.
Dubai news LIVE: US government ‘depart now’ alert active for UAE
Dubai news LIVE: The US State Department on Tuesday issued a “DEPART NOW” security alert for its non-essential staff and American citizens in the UAE.
In the notice issued by the State Department, US citizens have been asked to leave from Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Palestinian territories of Gaza and the occupied West Bank, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Yemen and the United Arab Emirates.
Dubai news LIVE: UK maritime security tracker says vessel struck off UAE coast
Dubai news LIVE: UK Maritime Trade Operations, the British security tracker, has stated that a vessel was struck off the coast of the UAE.
As per the report, UKMTO issued a warning stating that the vessel was struck 7nm east of Fujairah.
"The Master reported the vessel being struck by an unknown projectile causing damage to the steel plating. There has been no fire or water intake. All crew reported safe. Authorities are investigating. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO," read the official statement.
Dubai news LIVE: US consulate hit by drone, no injures reported
Dubai news LIVE:Days after attacks on US embassies in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, the US consulate in Dubai was also struck by a drone.
Authorities have put down a limited fire near the US consulate in Dubai after to a drone strike, said Dubai’s media office on Tuesday.
In a statement posted online, the media office said: “Dubai authorities have confirmed that a fire resulting from a drone-related incident near the US Consulate has been successfully contained.”
It added that “emergency teams responded immediately."
"Dubai authorities reaffirm their commitment to ensuring everyone’s safety and security,” they wrote, adding that no injuries have been reported due to the attack.