Dubai news LIVE: US consulate in Dubai hit; UAE mulls retaliation under ‘self defence’ after 1,000 drones attacks

"The United Arab Emirates reaffirms that it has not taken any decision to alter its defensive posture in response to the repeated Iranian attacks," the statement said, adding that it has been subjected to over 1,000 attacks.

Abu Dhabi reiterated that it is "not a part to this war" and has not allowed use of its territory, waters or airspace for an attack against Iran.

US consulate in Dubai hit

Amid the escalating tensions, Dubai also reported a drone attack on the US consulate in the city. As per authorities, the attack caused a "limited fire" on site, which was later extinguished with no injuries reported.

This attack on the US consulate in Dubai comes days after the US embassies in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia were subject to similar attacks. Due to this, the US State Department announced the “indefinite” closure of the Kuwait City embassy and cancellation of all consular services in Riyadh.