Brian McGinnis: 5 things to know about ex-Marine involved in Senate altercation with Sen. Tim Sheehy

In a wild moment in the US Senate on Wednesday, May 4, Senator Tim Sheehy (R-MT) joined the Capitol Police in tossing an ex-Marine protester from an Armed Services Subcommittee hearing. The protester was identified as Brian McGinnis by CBS News correspondent Alan He.

The incident took place at a Senate Armed Services subcommittee hearing, where there was testimony from senior military officials on military readiness, according to CBS News.

In a statement on X, Sheehy said that McGinnis was “looking for a confrontation.” He wrote, “Capitol Police were attempting to remove an unhinged protestor from the Armed Services hearing. He was fighting back. I decided to help out and deescalate the situation. This gentleman came to the Capitol looking for a confrontation, and he got one. I hope he gets the help he needs without causing further violence.”