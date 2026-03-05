Tim Sheehy family, net worth: All on Senator's wife Carmen and 4 kids amid Brian McGinnis Capitol altercation
Montana Senator and former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy is in focus after he was involved in an altercation involving an ex-Marine, Brian McGinnis, at the Capitol.
Montana Senator and former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy is in focus after he was involved in an altercation involving an ex-Marine, Brian McGinnis, at the Capitol. Videos which went viral on social media showed the 40-year-old step in when McGinnis was protesting US involvement in the Iran conflict.
While Capitol police tried to move McGinnis, who is also a Green Party member, running for the North Carolina Senate, Sheehy stepped in and appeared to injure the ex-serviceman's arm. The action has been met with mixed responses. Some have praised him for stepping up and ensuring order was maintained at the Senate hearing, while others have criticized him for trying to silence McGinnis' voice.
Amid much interest in Sheehy, his personal life has also come into the spotlight. Here's all you need to know about his family and net worth.
Tim Sheehy family: All about wife Carmen and kids
Tim Sheehy is married and a father of four, his official site notes. Carmen, his wife, served in the military as well. She graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy as a Marine Corps Officer.
Carmen was deployed in Afghanistan and Asia. The two reportedly got married in absentia, and reports note Tim and Carmen were husband and wife by 2011. “She is Tim’s best friend, a homeschool leader, and mother to their four beautiful children,” the senator's page notes.
It adds that Tim and Carmen decided to enter politics in 2023 over the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. Sheehy has often put out sweet posts for his wife. One Valentine's Day post went as follows: “Happy Valentine’s Day to Carmen! First time I saw her she was knocking out 30 pull-ups at the Naval Academy. I knew right then and there - she was the one! Somehow I convinced her to marry me and she’s the best wife and mother to our four kids that our family can ask for.”
Another post from Sheehy's in-laws show the family together. “Our daughter Carmen Meier Sheehy (red dress) and son-in-law, newly elected U.S. Senator Tim Sheehy - Montana - and their four children and us, husband Ron Meier, and our 2 youngest (Carmen’s youngest brothers) Steve and Tom (Tommy Meier) and I just moments after witnessing Tim being sworn in in the Senate Chamber in Washington D.C. on Friday, January 3,” Carmen's mother wrote in a Facebook post.
The Sheehys have four children Anna Belle, Walter or Wally, Bruce, and Evelyn or Evie. Sheehy has often posted about his kids on social media as well.
“Bruce and I went on our annual fly camping adventure last night! It’s a privilege to use our beautiful public lands, and we always make sure to leave them better than we found them,” he wrote on X.
In another post, he wrote “Took Annabelle to work this week, and a friendly constituent took this photo of us on our way to the office! Lucky to be her dad.”
Tim Sheehy net worth
Sheehy's net worth is estimated to be between $100 million to $300 million, as per a 2024 filing report. The range is wide due to reporting limits in the disclosure forms that senators have to fill out.
Sheehy co-founded aerial firefighting company Bridger Aerospace and holds a wide portfolio of high-value real estate, aviation ventures, and investments.
