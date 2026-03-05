Tim Sheehy family, net worth: All on Senator's wife Carmen and 4 kids amid Brian McGinnis Capitol altercation

Montana Senator and former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy is in focus after he was involved in an altercation involving an ex-Marine, Brian McGinnis, at the Capitol. Videos which went viral on social media showed the 40-year-old step in when McGinnis was protesting US involvement in the Iran conflict. Tim Sheehy entered politics after being affected by the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. (Tim Sheehy Montana Senate page)

While Capitol police tried to move McGinnis, who is also a Green Party member, running for the North Carolina Senate, Sheehy stepped in and appeared to injure the ex-serviceman's arm. The action has been met with mixed responses. Some have praised him for stepping up and ensuring order was maintained at the Senate hearing, while others have criticized him for trying to silence McGinnis' voice.

Amid much interest in Sheehy, his personal life has also come into the spotlight. Here's all you need to know about his family and net worth.

Tim Sheehy family: All about wife Carmen and kids Tim Sheehy is married and a father of four, his official site notes. Carmen, his wife, served in the military as well. She graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy as a Marine Corps Officer.

Carmen was deployed in Afghanistan and Asia. The two reportedly got married in absentia, and reports note Tim and Carmen were husband and wife by 2011. “She is Tim’s best friend, a homeschool leader, and mother to their four beautiful children,” the senator's page notes.

It adds that Tim and Carmen decided to enter politics in 2023 over the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. Sheehy has often put out sweet posts for his wife. One Valentine's Day post went as follows: “Happy Valentine’s Day to Carmen! First time I saw her she was knocking out 30 pull-ups at the Naval Academy. I knew right then and there - she was the one! Somehow I convinced her to marry me and she’s the best wife and mother to our four kids that our family can ask for.”