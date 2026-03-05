Tim Sheehy-Brian McGinnis: Capitol Police's big gesture for Senator amid row; Green Party member launches GoFundMe

Montana Senator and former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy helped throw out a former Marine Brian McGinnis , who was protesting the Iran war at the Capitol. The video of the incident which took place on Wednesday went viral online, and sparked a range of reactions.

Many slammed Sheehy for his actions, alleging he'd broken the ex-serviceman's hand. Sheehy's own update on the incident was also fact-checked on X. The Republican had written “Capitol Police were attempting to remove an unhinged protestor from the Armed Services hearing. He was fighting back. I decided to help out and deescalate the situation. This gentleman came to the Capitol looking for a confrontation, and he got one. I hope he gets the help he needs without causing further violence.”

The X community provided context below, saying “The sen. describes this as “deescalation,” but full vid/reporting show he joined officers by physically grabbing the marines leg then his arm breaks. Reports say the protester was treated for an injury after. The marine did not come to start a confrontation, he protested.”

While Sheehy might have faced criticism from some quarters, his chief of staff Mike Berg shared the appreciation the lawmaker was getting as well.

“Our excellent Capitol Police dropped off a patch for Senator Sheehy after he helped them remove this unhinged protestor from the hearing,” he wrote on X, sharing a photo.