Tim Sheehy-Brian McGinnis: Capitol Police's big gesture for Senator amid row; Green Party member launches GoFundMe
Montana Senator and former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy helped throw out a former Marine Brian McGinnis, who was protesting the Iran war at the Capitol. The video of the incident which took place on Wednesday went viral online, and sparked a range of reactions.
Many slammed Sheehy for his actions, alleging he'd broken the ex-serviceman's hand. Sheehy's own update on the incident was also fact-checked on X. The Republican had written “Capitol Police were attempting to remove an unhinged protestor from the Armed Services hearing. He was fighting back. I decided to help out and deescalate the situation. This gentleman came to the Capitol looking for a confrontation, and he got one. I hope he gets the help he needs without causing further violence.”
The X community provided context below, saying “The sen. describes this as “deescalation,” but full vid/reporting show he joined officers by physically grabbing the marines leg then his arm breaks. Reports say the protester was treated for an injury after. The marine did not come to start a confrontation, he protested.”
While Sheehy might have faced criticism from some quarters, his chief of staff Mike Berg shared the appreciation the lawmaker was getting as well.
“Our excellent Capitol Police dropped off a patch for Senator Sheehy after he helped them remove this unhinged protestor from the hearing,” he wrote on X, sharing a photo.
The patch was likely to acknowledge Sheehy's role in helping remove the protester. The lawmaker could be seen grabbing McGinnis by his legs, trying to carry him out of the room along with Capitol Police members. In another part of the clip, he could be seen trying to get the former Marine to let go of the door, while Capitol Police attempted to carry him out.
Brian McGinnis launches GoFundMe
McGinnis is a Green Party member, and a former firefighter as well. He is running for the North Carolina Senate. To that end, he's launched a GoFundMe which he shared on X.
“As a Marine, service has always been my mission. Now I’m running for NC Senate to continue serving the people of North Carolina. This campaign is powered by you — not corporations,” he wrote.
His page states “I’m a proud Marine who has always believed that service doesn’t end when the uniform comes off. My time in the Marine Corps taught me discipline, resilience, and what it truly means to put others before yourself. I’ve carried those values into every part of my life, and now I’m stepping forward to serve my community in a new way through this campaign. I’m not backed by big money or special interests just real people who believe in integrity, accountability, and leadership rooted in service. This campaign is about continuing the mission: fighting for our community, standing on principle, and leading with honor. Your support helps me stay focused on people, not politics, and every contribution brings us one step closer to making a real difference together.”
McGinnis' GoFundMe has a target of $13,000 and has raised $8341 at the time of writing.
