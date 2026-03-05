Tanker reports 'large explosion’, oil spill off Kuwait amid US-Iran war
The British maritime security agency said that “there is oil in the water coming from a cargo tank, which could have some environmental impact”.
A tanker witnessed a "large explosion" in the waters off Kuwait, and reported an “oil spill”, the British maritime security agency said on Thursday, as the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continued to intensify. Following the blast, the master of the tanker also saw a small aircraft exiting the vicinity.
The incident took place on Wednesday, March 4, around 22:40 UTC (4:10am IST on March 5). The British maritime agency further stated that no fires were reported following the explosion, adding that the tanker's crew are safe and well. It stated that authorities are investigating the incident.
In a post on X, the UKMTO said, "The Master of a tanker at anchor, reports witnessing and hearing a large explosion on the port side then seeing a small craft leave the vicinity" off the Gulf state's Mubarak Al-Kabeer area.
"There is oil in the water coming from a cargo tank, which could have some environmental impact," it added.
The agency also cautioned vessels in the region, saying, "Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."
In a later statement, Kuwait's interior ministry said that the incident occurred outside the country's territorial waters, at least 60 km (37 miles) from Mubarak Al Kabeer port.
US torpedoes Iranian vessel off Sri Lanka waters
The latest development comes just a day after a US submarine torpedoed and sank an Iranian frigate in the waters near Sri Lanka, leaving at least 87 people dead.
The Sri Lankan navy said it rescued 32 people and recovered 87 bodies from the IRIS Dena.
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the incident and said, “An American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters." At a Pentagon news briefing, he further stated, “Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo.”
Hegseth added that the Iranian vessel, which sank in the Indian Ocean, was the Islamic Republic's "prize ship".
The Sri Lankan navy received a distress signal from the IRIS Dena, with 180 people on board, prompting deployment of ships and planes on a rescue mission, Vijitha Herath, Sri Lanka's foreign minister, said.
However, by the time Sri Lanka's navy reached the location, the ship was nowhere to be found. Navy spokesman Commander Buddhika Sampath said that "only some oil patches and life rafts" were found at the spot. "We found people floating on the water," Sampath added.
