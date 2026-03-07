Why did Southwest Flight 2094 divert to Atlanta? Passenger removed after security concern; terrifying video surfaces

A Southwest Airlines flight traveling from Nashville to Fort Lauderdale was forced to divert on Friday night after a reported security concern on board. The flight was redirected from its original route and landed safely in Atlanta where police removed a passenger from the aircraft. The incident has gained attention online after a video showing the moment the passenger was taken off the plane began circulating on social media. Passenger Detained After Southwest Flight From Nashville Forced to Land in Atlanta (Representative Image/ Unsplash)

Flight diverts to Atlanta over security concern According to FOX5 Atlanta reports, Southwest flight 2094 was on its way from Nashville to Fort Lauderdale when the crew decided to divert the plane because of a possible security issue. The aircraft changed its flight path and landed safely at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at around 9:06 pm.

Also Read: Emirates briefly suspends Dubai flights amid missile scare, West Asia tensions

Local authorities were called to the scene after the plane landed. Officers from the Atlanta Police Department boarded the aircraft and removed one passenger from the flight.

Southwest Airlines later confirmed the diversion in a statement. The airline said the aircraft was redirected to Atlanta in order to respond to a “possible security matter.”

Video shows passenger being removed A video of the incident shared on X shows a tense scene inside the plane. In the footage, several passengers can be seen raising their hands above their heads while police officers move toward the passenger who is involved.

The video also shows officers putting the passenger in handcuffs and taking them off the plane. Many passengers appear scared as the situation unfolds inside the cabin.