Airports across the United States woke up to a major change on Sunday morning. At 6:00 AM ET on February 22, 2026, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) paused both TSA PreCheck and Global Entry, shutting down the fast-track security programs for the first time ever. The move affects more than 20 million travelers who rely on these services to get through airports more quickly. TSA PreCheck suspended nationwide (REUTERS)

The suspension comes during a partial government shutdown and on a day when a major blizzard is battering the Northeast, leading to thousands of flight cancellations. For many Americans heading to the airport, this has already turned travel into a difficult experience.

Why TSA PreCheck is suspended According to Filmogaz, The current shutdown began on February 14, 2026, after disagreements in Washington over funding for DHS and its Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. The dispute followed the deaths of two people during a federal immigration enforcement action in Minneapolis.

Because of the funding lapse, essential workers at TSA, FEMA and the Coast Guard are working without pay, though they must continue their duties. About 95% of TSA’s roughly 61,000 staff are considered essential and remain on the job.

While ICE has been central to the funding fight, it faces less disruption because it secured funding through 2029 under last year’s spending law. Instead, agencies like the TSA are feeling the biggest effects.

“This is the third time that Democrat politicians have shut down this department during the 119th Congress. Shutdowns have serious real-world consequences, not just for the men and women of DHS and their families who go without a paycheck, but it endangers our national security”, said DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

What travelers are facing now With TSA PreCheck lanes now closed nationwide, even enrolled travelers must join the regular security lines which will lead to longer waits at checkpoints.

Global Entry kiosks for international passengers have also been shut down. Officers who usually handle those arrivals are being reassigned to general passport control and customs duties which is expected to add delays for travelers coming into the country.

Additionally,

TSA and FEMA have moved into emergency operating status as of Sunday morning.

FEMA has paused all responses that are not related to disaster relief.

Congressional police escorts at airports have also been suspended. Travel chaos deepens amid storm and shutdown

The situation has become even more difficult for travelers because several major problems are happening at the same time. A historic blizzard is sweeping across the Northeast, while more than 2,700 flights have already been canceled at major New York-area airports. On top of that, it is a peak Sunday travel day with record passenger numbers. With TSA PreCheck suspended and severe weather disrupting schedules, the long security lines, delays and further cancellations are becoming more likely for those flying on Sunday and Monday.