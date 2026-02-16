TSA employees suffer amid partial government shutdown, work without pay for second time in recent months

This Saturday, February 14, thousands of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees across the country reported to work without a paycheck. This comes after Congress failed to reach a deal to fund the Department of Homeland Security, prompting a partial government shutdown. A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., February 14, 2026. (REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon) (REUTERS)

Security lines moved steadily at Reagan National Airport, and flights continued to depart on time, making it appear as though things were normal. However, behind the scenes, TSA officers were working without pay.

“If I was TSA, that would not be cool. I would not be okay with that,” passenger Jordan Kamalu said, according to WUSA9.

During government shutdowns, TSA employees are required to remain on the job despite funding lapses.

“It seems like with all the government shutdowns, that’s the thing that finally tips the scale, is the airports,” Kamalu said.

Funding for TSA ran out Saturday, February 14. This marked the second time that TSA employees have been required to work without pay in recent months.

What we know about the partial shutdown The partial shutdown stems from broader issues in Congress over DHS funding, marked by disagreements over immigration enforcement policies. The dispute only intensified after ICE killed two people in Minnesota – Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti.

Pretty, a 37-year-old nurse, was fatally shot by a federal agent – the second person to be killed by a federal agent in January, after Good. Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was gunned down by federal agent Jonathan Ross after she allegedly struck him with her vehicle.

Following the two shootings, Democrats called for new requirements for immigration agents, including a ban on face coverings, mandatory identification, and the use of body cameras. Pushing back, Republicans argued that the proposed measures would not meaningfully affect ICE operations.

According to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the shutdown is an indication of deeper disagreements over immigration policy. “The only way to ensure that ICE is actually reined in is to change things dramatically, boldly, meaningfully through legislation,” Jeffries said. “And that’s what this shutdown showdown is all about.”

Sen. John Fetterman slammed Democrats for letting DHS funding lapse. “Why are all the Democrats going to shut down our entire DHS when we all know that it has no impact on ICE?” he said.

Are flight delays expected? Even though TSA remains unfunded, the Federal Aviation Administration, which oversees air traffic control, is operating normally. Therefore, widespread flight delays are not expected at this time. However, transportation officials have warned that airport security wait times could be impacted, should the shutdown continue.

“I can only imagine working and not knowing when I will get paid,” one traveler said. “That is hard, so I understand and I sympathize with them.”

Some have said that the situation has altered how they felt about TSA officers.

“I definitely am going to have more compassion for the TSA,” traveler Benjamin Sanfilippo said.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has said about reaching a deal, “We’ll see what happens.”