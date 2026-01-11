Artist Noval Noir's ‘beautiful’ life-size portrait of Renee Nicole Good on Minnesota street goes viral | Video

According to social media posts, Noir was painting Good’s portrait on Portland Avenue in Minnesota. “I am painting, I'm live. This is what I do in general and this is how I express myself,” the artist is heard saying in a video doing the rounds on X.

Videos surfacing on social media show artist Noval Noir painting a life-size portrait of Renee Nicole Good after her shooting death in Minneapolis. Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was gunned down by federal agent Jonathan Ross after she allegedly struck him with her vehicle. Ross has served as a deportation officer with ICE since 2015.

Noir's Instagram bio reads, “Twin Cities–based artist whose work examines value, authorship, and presence, with a seven-figure valuation as a cultural position rather than a sale.”

The Instagram page MixedHype shared another video of Noir painting Good’s portrait, with the caption saying, “Artist @novalnoir is painting a giant portrait of Renee Good just steps away from her vigil where the community is out grieving.”

The caption added, ““Thank you, art can save us” I overheard someone tell her as they walked by. It was really beautiful to see the mix of people out on 34th & Portland. Some sweet Somali ladies where walking around with a big tub of sambusas to hand out, people had set up snacks and water, I met a couple guys breaking down ice(!) on the sidewalk entrances with a “service for Renee” sign. Little kids with their parents would walk up and drop flowers on the memorial site. People praying, crying, hugging. It’s a good reminder that our community is made up of good people who still actually care about each other.”