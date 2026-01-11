Artist Noval Noir's ‘beautiful’ life-size portrait of Renee Nicole Good on Minnesota street goes viral | Video
Videos surfacing on social media show artist Noval Noir painting a life-size portrait of Renee Nicole Good after her shooting death in Minneapolis.
Videos surfacing on social media show artist Noval Noir painting a life-size portrait of Renee Nicole Good after her shooting death in Minneapolis. Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was gunned down by federal agent Jonathan Ross after she allegedly struck him with her vehicle. Ross has served as a deportation officer with ICE since 2015.
According to social media posts, Noir was painting Good’s portrait on Portland Avenue in Minnesota. “I am painting, I'm live. This is what I do in general and this is how I express myself,” the artist is heard saying in a video doing the rounds on X.
Take a look:
Noir's Instagram bio reads, “Twin Cities–based artist whose work examines value, authorship, and presence, with a seven-figure valuation as a cultural position rather than a sale.”
The Instagram page MixedHype shared another video of Noir painting Good’s portrait, with the caption saying, “Artist @novalnoir is painting a giant portrait of Renee Good just steps away from her vigil where the community is out grieving.”
The caption added, ““Thank you, art can save us” I overheard someone tell her as they walked by. It was really beautiful to see the mix of people out on 34th & Portland. Some sweet Somali ladies where walking around with a big tub of sambusas to hand out, people had set up snacks and water, I met a couple guys breaking down ice(!) on the sidewalk entrances with a “service for Renee” sign. Little kids with their parents would walk up and drop flowers on the memorial site. People praying, crying, hugging. It’s a good reminder that our community is made up of good people who still actually care about each other.”
Donald Trump and DHS blame Renee Nicole Good, Democrats call it ‘senseless killing’
Both the Department of Homeland Security and President Donald Trump said that Good was shot and killed in self-defense when she sped her car towards Ross. However, Democrats condemned the shooting, with Nancy Pelosi calling the incident “a betrayal of American values” and Karen Bass calling it “the senseless killing of an innocent and unarmed wife and mother”.
Read More | Minneapolis ICE shooting: Trump claims Renee Nicole Good ‘viciously ran over’ officer, blames ‘radical left’
Trump, on the other hand, said on social media after the incident that Good “viciously ran over the ICE Officer,” adding that “the woman driving the car was very disorderly.” He stated that the ICE agent “seems to have shot her in self defense.”
Read More | Renee Nicole Good death: Protester burns American flag on Minneapolis street after ICE shooting | Video
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed Good was “stalking and impeding” federal law enforcement all day, adding that she went on to “weaponize her vehicle” against ICE agents. “The ICE officer, fearing for his life, and the other officers around him… fired defensive shots. He used his training to save his own life and that of his colleagues,” Noem said at a press conference held Wednesday evening, January 7.