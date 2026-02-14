Does Nancy Guthrie family have anything to do with her disappearance? New update amid speculations around Tommaso Cioni

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has not conducted a press conference concerning the Nancy Guthrie case since February 5. Although he has been reluctant to engage with the media, he has participated in several interviews in the last 24 to 48 hours, including a recent discussion with Matt Finn from Fox News. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has not conducted a press conference since February 5 regarding Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. He, however, added that no suspects have been cleared, (savannahguthrie/Instagram)

During this interview, Finn inquired whether any individuals had been excluded as suspects or persons of interest in the case. "Nobody is ever really eliminated," Nanos responded. Additionally, Finn questioned Nanos about the persistent rumors suggesting that someone within the family may have been involved in Nancy's disappearance.

‘It was getting crazy,’ Nanos on Nancy Guthrie case Stressing that the family has been entirely, 100% completely, responsive to all our requests, Nanos said, “It was getting crazy out there with allegations about the family,” adding that “One cannot charge individuals with such a dreadful crime without any supporting evidence.”

Finn highlighted that just moments earlier, Nanos remarked that "nobody" had been cleared of suspicion.

Search for Nancy, 84, was launched on February 1. The FBI has released images and videos of a potential suspect at Nancy’s front door on the night of her disappearance. However, authorities have yet to identify a suspect or person of interest in the investigation.

Nancy Guthrie missing timeline and speculations around family members Nancy is the mother of Today anchor Savannah Guthrie, her sister Annie Guthrie, and their brother Camron Guthrie. Additionally, she is the mother-in-law of Annie’s spouse, Tommaso Cioni, and Savannah’s husband, Michael Feldman.

As per a timeline made public by Nanos, Nancy took an Uber to her daughter and son-in-law’s residence (Annie and Tommaso) approximately four miles away on Saturday, January 31. They enjoyed dinner and engaged in family games before Tommaso drove Nancy back home around 9:30 p.m. local time. He ensured that Nancy was safely inside before departing. Authorities suspect that Nancy may have been abducted from her home in the early hours of Sunday, February 1.

There has been considerable discussion on social media regarding the potential involvement of the family, as the timeline suggests that Nancy's elder daughter Annie and son-in-law Cioni could have been the last people to see her alive. Neither the Pima County Sheriff’s Department nor the FBI has stated that the family is exonerated in this matter.