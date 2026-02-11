Is Dominic Evans the masked man in Nancy Guthrie suspect video? Fact-checking viral claims amid links with Tommaso Cioni

The FBI of Tuesday unveiled photographs and video footage of a masked person as part of its inquiry into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. The release has led to online speculation regarding the person's identity, igniting claims that have not been confirmed by authorities. The images and videos were released on Tuesday in a bid for information regarding the missing case of Savannah Guthrie's mother. In an effort to gather information on Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, the FBI shared images and videos of a masked individual seen at her residence. The person appears armed and tampered with the doorbell camera, stirring online intrigue regarding their identity. (Atom Report)

Here's what FBI said FBI Director Kash Patel posted four black-and-white photographs along with two brief videos on the social media platform X.

The content appears to depict a man wearing gloves, a mask, and a backpack at the entrance of Guthrie's residence on the morning of her disappearance. The person's eyes can be seen through openings in the mask, and the footage captures the person seemingly interfering with the home's doorbell camera.

Patel stated that the person is armed, mentioning that at least one of the videos appears to show a holstered firearm.

"Working with our partners — as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance," Patel stated.

