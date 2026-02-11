Is Dominic Evans the masked man in Nancy Guthrie suspect video? Fact-checking viral claims amid links with Tommaso Cioni
The FBI released photos and videos of a masked individual linked to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.
The FBI of Tuesday unveiled photographs and video footage of a masked person as part of its inquiry into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. The release has led to online speculation regarding the person's identity, igniting claims that have not been confirmed by authorities. The images and videos were released on Tuesday in a bid for information regarding the missing case of Savannah Guthrie's mother.
Here's what FBI said
FBI Director Kash Patel posted four black-and-white photographs along with two brief videos on the social media platform X.
The content appears to depict a man wearing gloves, a mask, and a backpack at the entrance of Guthrie's residence on the morning of her disappearance. The person's eyes can be seen through openings in the mask, and the footage captures the person seemingly interfering with the home's doorbell camera.
Patel stated that the person is armed, mentioning that at least one of the videos appears to show a holstered firearm.
"Working with our partners — as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance," Patel stated.
Is Dominic Evans the masked man in Nancy Guthrie suspect video? Fact-checking viral claims
Shortly after the videos were made public, discussions began circulating online about the identity of the masked individual, with many suggesting a connection to Tommaso Cioni, who is Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law.
A social media account named, Atom Report, allegedly analyzed the footage and conducted a profiling match, claiming that the person could potentially be Dominic Evans.
"ANALYSIS: WHO IS THE MASKED MAN? We are tracking reports that the "Subject" in the Nancy Guthrie footage matches the physical profile of Dominic Evans, drummer for the band Early Black. The Connection: Evans is a direct bandmate of Tommaso Cioni. The Match: Evans fits the subject's athletic build, and the visible facial hair (dark mustache and goatee) aligns with his known profile," it wrote.
"Whoever this Dominic Evans guy is, the bandmate of Tomasso Cioni (the Son in Law of Nancy Guthrie) it REALLY looks like him. I've seen numerous posts saying he has a record and is a suspect, I apologize if he's been cleared please lmk!' another X user said.
However, there has been no formal verification of the person's identity, and officials have not identified any suspect.
The Pima County Sheriff's Office, which is overseeing the investigation, released a similar statement to the FBI and indicated that no media briefings are scheduled at this moment.
