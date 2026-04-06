Nancy Guthrie: Fresh details on suspect revealed as 'suspicious' movement spotted outside Catalina home; ‘pure evil’
As Savannah Guthrie returns to Today, the search for her missing mother Nancy stalls; “no direct suspect identified”, and probe face criticism over missteps.
With Savannah Guthrie set to return on the Today show after more than two months' hiatus, the search for her mother is turning cold by the day. The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Office are conducting a country-wide search for the 84-year-old. But so far, no solid lead has come up in the case.
Nancy Guthrie remains missing and new updates on a potential suspect are becoming rarer with each passing day. The FBI released a video of the person of interest from the doorbell camera of Nancy Guthrie: the only lead on the suspect, so far.
On Sunday, exclusive details about the search were revealed in a report by NewsNation. The outlet, citing sources familiar with the investigation, said that despite footage showing a masked individual, investigators have not been able to identify a "direct suspect."
Brian Entin of NewsNation reported exclusively on Sunday that the police are yet to "put a name on the table," more than 63 days since Nancy Guthrie was last seen outside her home in Catalina. The unidentified source claimed the case was mischaracterized as a search-and-rescue case rather than a potential criminal case. It was described as a "critical misstep."
Also read: Nancy Guthrie update: When is Savannah Guthrie returning to ‘Today’? She will be ‘visibly shaken’
“That rush to judgment stayed with the investigation,” the source quoted in the report said. “They ran it as a search and rescue issue, opposed to a possible criminal issue.”
Suspicious Movement Outside Nancy Guthrie's Home
Investigative journalist Jonathan Lee Riches, who had been covering the Nancy Guthrie case from outside her home, reported potentially suspicious activities outside Nancy Guthrie's home, from where she was kidnapped.
The house was initially a big part of the investigation, and the FBI kept it in their custody to conduct an evidence search and collection. However, eventually, the house was handed over to the family. Nancy Guthrie's eldest daughter, Annie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, are frequently spotted at the house. Their house is a 10-minute drive from Nancy.
However, on Wednesday, Riches reported that a number of things inside the house were moved by an unidentified individual. He alleged that the things were moved without Nancy Guthrie's consent.
“People are taking boxes out of Nancy Guthrie's home without her consent,” he wrote in a post on X. he described that whole case as “pure evil.”
Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie returns to Today on Monday, April 7, at 7:00am ET, resuming co-anchor duties.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More