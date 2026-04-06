Nancy Guthrie: Fresh details on suspect revealed as 'suspicious' movement spotted outside Catalina home; ‘pure evil’

With Savannah Guthrie set to return on the Today show after more than two months' hiatus, the search for her mother is turning cold by the day. The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Office are conducting a country-wide search for the 84-year-old. But so far, no solid lead has come up in the case. A banner with notes from hundreds of well-wishers for Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona. (AP)

Nancy Guthrie remains missing and new updates on a potential suspect are becoming rarer with each passing day. The FBI released a video of the person of interest from the doorbell camera of Nancy Guthrie: the only lead on the suspect, so far.

On Sunday, exclusive details about the search were revealed in a report by NewsNation. The outlet, citing sources familiar with the investigation, said that despite footage showing a masked individual, investigators have not been able to identify a "direct suspect."

Brian Entin of NewsNation reported exclusively on Sunday that the police are yet to "put a name on the table," more than 63 days since Nancy Guthrie was last seen outside her home in Catalina. The unidentified source claimed the case was mischaracterized as a search-and-rescue case rather than a potential criminal case. It was described as a "critical misstep."

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“That rush to judgment stayed with the investigation,” the source quoted in the report said. “They ran it as a search and rescue issue, opposed to a possible criminal issue.”

Suspicious Movement Outside Nancy Guthrie's Home Investigative journalist Jonathan Lee Riches, who had been covering the Nancy Guthrie case from outside her home, reported potentially suspicious activities outside Nancy Guthrie's home, from where she was kidnapped.

The house was initially a big part of the investigation, and the FBI kept it in their custody to conduct an evidence search and collection. However, eventually, the house was handed over to the family. Nancy Guthrie's eldest daughter, Annie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, are frequently spotted at the house. Their house is a 10-minute drive from Nancy.

However, on Wednesday, Riches reported that a number of things inside the house were moved by an unidentified individual. He alleged that the things were moved without Nancy Guthrie's consent.

“People are taking boxes out of Nancy Guthrie's home without her consent,” he wrote in a post on X. he described that whole case as “pure evil.”