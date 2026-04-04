Nancy Guthrie case: What did law enforcement insider tell Savannah about investigation? Details revealed

More than two months after the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, new comments from a law enforcement insider have brought attention to the ongoing investigation in Tucson. Savannah Guthrie visits the Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since January 31, when she was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills area. Despite extensive search efforts, no suspect has been publicly identified so far.

Insider sends message to Savannah Guthrie According to Parade, a law enforcement insider shared a direct message for Savannah and her family during an interview with Brian Entin of NewsNation.

The source, who remained anonymous, said: “Just to explain it to Savannah that, just because we have an incompetent lead doesn’t mean that we don’t care… We are completely with her and her family on this.”

The remark points to possible internal concerns within the investigation, though it remains unclear whether the “incompetent lead” referred to a specific investigator or broader leadership issues.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Pima County's Chris Nanos faces fresh accusations; ‘not tenured’

Criticism of sheriff The insider also addressed growing criticism of Chris Nanos, referencing a recent no-confidence vote against him.

“This isn’t the first no confidence vote that we’ve done… it should have been no surprise to him,” the source said. “Now… the nation sees that we have no faith in Chris Nanos.”

Jennifer Coffindaffer, a retired FBI Special Agent shared her thoughts on the Nancy Guthrie investigation on X on April 3, 2026.

"Behind the scenes the FBI knows more than we do by far, but it doesn't mean they have any answers. 30k leads… Imagine 30k items on your to-do list?" Coffindaffer wrote.

She also mentioned some of the challenges that make the case difficult to solve. “DNA with more than 2 profiles according to Sheriff Nanos-purportedly near impossible, according to experts, to do IGG on and ransom notes that can't be traced...at least not so far.”

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie's kidnappers ‘terrified’, claims expert as search enters 3rd month

No suspect, reward remains in place Authorities have released limited details about the circumstances surrounding Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. She was last seen on the evening of January 31, and investigators have yet to name a suspect.

In an effort to push the investigation forward, Savannah Guthrie has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to her mother’s safe return.