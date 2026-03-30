Nancy Guthrie's kidnappers ‘terrified’, claims expert as search enters 3rd month

As the search to locate Nancy Guthrie enters its third month, a former FBI agent has claimed that the abductors of the 84-year-old missing woman will be "terrified" following her daughter Savannah's interview. Former FBI agent suggests Guthrie's abductors may be frightened by media attention following Savannah's interview. (X/@CoffindafferFBI)

Savannah Guthrie took part in an NBC interview that aired on Thursday, March 26, and Friday, March 27. In the interview, she disclosed personal insights regarding her mother's search.

“We thought that she must have had some kind of medical episode in the night because the back doors were propped open,” Savannah stated. “But her phone was there, and her purse was there, so it just didn't make any sense. Annie had already called all of the hospitals. It was just chaos and disbelief.”

During the interview, Savannah told the audience that Nancy was limited in her ability to walk long distances because of chronic pain.

“She was in tremendous pain; her back was very bad. On a good day, she could walk down to the mail box, so this wasn't a wander off,” she said.

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Former FBI agent Jason Pack speaks out after Savannah's interview In the aftermath of the interview, former FBI agent Jason Pack provided insight into the mentality of Nancy's alleged kidnappers, particularly in light of the increasing media scrutiny regarding the case.

Speaking to Radar Online, he said, "This interview doesn't hurt the investigation. What it does is keep Nancy's name in the news at the exact moment national attention starts to drift. The whole country has been praying for this family."

Every time Savannah speaks, somebody sitting on information hopefully gets a little closer to picking up the phone," he added.

In a separate interview, Jason spoke to Page Six, explaining that people who commit crimes often become "terrified," implying that Nancy's abductors have been in fear for the past two months.

"They are waiting on that one tip that leads law enforcement straight to their doorstep and finally tells the world what happened to Miss Nancy," he said.

The mother of Savannah, the host of the Today show, was taken away from her residence, allegedly without her consent, during the early hours of February 1, 2026. The Pima County Sheriff's Department has been diligently striving to uncover answers for the Guthrie family, but has not achieved any success yet.