Peter Alexander: Why is he leaving NBC after 22 years? All on his wife and daughters
Peter Alexander, 49, is leaving NBC News after 22 years to spend more time with his daughters.
Peter Alexander, 49, is departing from NBC News after 22 years with the network, which encompasses his enduring position as co-host of Saturday TODAY.
Alexander revealed his exit during a broadcast on March 28, expressing his desire to dedicate more time to his two daughters and to “challenge himself with something new.”
Peter Alexander's wife and daughters
Alexander, along with his wife Alison Starling and their daughters, Ava, 12, and Emma, 10, reside in Washington, D.C., while Saturday TODAY is aired from Studio 1A at 30 Rock in New York City.
“I’ve been away from home more than 80 nights in the last seven months. More than 200 Friday nights away from my family in the last seven years,” Alexander stated. “So, in this limited window before my daughters lose interest in hanging out with me...I’m eager to carve out a better balance between my personal and professional lives.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More